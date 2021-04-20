Fashion
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Soko and many more of the best dressed stars of the week
Fashion rewards are not without risk. Those who play it safe with their outfits can live within the limits of good taste, but they never feel the pleasure of crazy style. Last week, as the best dressed stars headed for their paparazzi walks or sat down for Zoom calls, they did it in pieces that didn’t meet the norm. As always, Rihanna led the charge, which headed to her favorite LA restaurant on Saturday, Giorgio Baldi, dressed in a mishmash of ’90s trends in fiery tones. Dressed in a zebra-print R13 bucket hat, a trippy striped Dries van Notens sweater and a vintage tie-dye Dolce & Gabbana mattress topper, Rihanna looked ready for a rave.
Visual stimulation was not limited to fearless fashions. At Hollywood, Wonder woman Star Gal Gadots’ maternity wardrobe continued to thrill, and her turn in carbon neutral knitwear Gabriela Hearts at the Sun Valley Film Festival did not disappoint. Gadot chose the Hearsts recycled cashmere Ocon dress to win the Vision Award. Detailed with a circular crochet pattern wearing all the colors of rainbows, it was an upbeat take on enduring chic and one of the actress’ best looks to date.
Elsewhere, bright and uplifting colors dominated. At the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Regina King brought her own star: a Christopher John Rogers mandarin dress. On Instagram, Soko offered another take on neon by layering a ruffled Cinq a Sept creation over Marine Serres’ ubiquitous moon-print swimsuit. A daring mix of casual and formal, it brought the concept of the ball gown into cool girl territory.
Even with all the bright hues and bold patterns, the most surprising proposition of the week came in the form of a vintage silhouette: a capri. Instead of her usual leggings and jeans, Hailey Bieber took the Miu Mius faux leather capris for a spin, pairing them with a dazzled tank top and a pair of mules. Biebers’ social media pose was pure 2021, but it would be easy to imagine his cropped pants and fringed speckled top on a retro rebel like Rizzo from Fat.
