Animal Crossing Fashion Goes IRL With Uniqlo T-Shirt Collection





That was a little over a year ago, in the early stages of the pandemic, when Animal Crossing: New horizons has arrived to become the unlikely center of fashion. With nowhere to go and nothing to dress on, the video game’s custom clothing feature was used to recreate IRL clothes and satisfy an itch to express personal style. Now the relationship between digital style and actual style will become more symbiotic with a line of Animal crossing T-shirts that you can actually wear. Uniqlo UT, the brand’s dedicated line of t-shirts, has teamed up with video games to release more stylish designs than what you’ll find, say, on GameStop. Importantly, 21 articles will also be published in Animal crossing so you can coordinate your outfits with your villager. Nintendo Better than your average gaming clothes Uniqlo UT often team up with media franchises to create products that are much more stylish than you usually find, sometimes even bringing in outside designers to play with the iconic IP. For Animal crossing, the T-shirts will feature fan favorite characters including Isabelle and Celeste, along with quotes from KK Slider and Wilbur. Dodo Airlines will also be represented probably the only airline tolerable enough that you can wear its logo on your chest. Beyond t-shirts, the collaborative capsule will include tunics and shorts, as well as accessories like tote bags and towels. It also encompasses all ages, with sizes ranging from infants to adults. Back in the gaming world, Uniqlo has created its own island modeled after its stores, and when you visit it you’ll have access to the digital version of the collection. Nintendo Be patient for the deployment Everyone across the world will have access to the digital collection on April 29, when the island’s dream address goes public. Meanwhile, the tangible clothes will be released for the first time on this day in Japan, but the goods will not make it to the American website and stores until June 7. Our advice is to stand firm and not pay too much to get your Animal crossing imported early. Your patience will be rewarded with Uniqlo’s insanely low prices and what should be a heavy stock. Nintendo

