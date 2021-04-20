Fashion and design firm UC Davis hosts virtual fashion show





By Diana Zhu On Thursday evening, UC Davis Fashion and Design Society (FADS) kicked off Picnic Days' first virtual fashion show, Uncharted, which was broadcast and hosted on Twitch. At the start, Olivia Siobhan, Head of Marketing for FADS, briefly welcomed everyone to the event. Simon Sadler, President of the Design Department, presented the virtual fashion show presented by FADS. FADS is a student organization created to support fashion design students in the design department. This year, Design 179 students took inspiration from different backgrounds and interpreted them in their own expressions. Their fashion was showcased in a video compilation of ten unique garments and ten vibrant signature collections, with a live Q&A session with the designers after the show. The first unique garments that ranged from practical outerwear to expressive dresses, such as Eduardo Daniel Jaimes' versatile outerwear, The Addeoru, have been described as a stylish, fun, daring and timeless piece that anyone with a body could wear. Simone Haggertys Renewal repurposed old curtains and a sheet into a simple yet interesting one-piece that includes stitched line art detail. Maitri Khans Comfort represented their quarantine experience of thirst for comfort food. Maggi was a yellow dress with the Maggi food wrap incorporated. The unique garments have an interesting take on quarantine life, and all of them are worth checking out onFADS website. The media presentations of the collections by individual designers provided unique atmospheres that gave character to each piece, coming to life as they are worn in environments that give the impression of not being worn normally. When an in-person fashion show takes place in a general professional setting, a home-recorded virtual fashion show made it difficult to capture the darker, more industrial feel of some collections, and others were accentuated to appear. brighter and more natural. Darker collections such as Qi Chen's FLY showcased pieces inspired by design elements from traditional Chinese fashion and modern design at a dark neon party. Brighter collections, such as Ingrid Yeungs Crystal Garden, presented playful and colorful pieces on a magical day in the fields. Zhaoran Lis Adore presented their children's clothes with a little boy playing in the park. Pieces like this wouldn't have the same effect if these collections were presented on the same stage. The ensuing question-and-answer session allowed designers to talk about how different circumstances affected their process, things that had been learned, how they felt about their projects, and any other relevant information. to understand their parts. Although it did not take place in person, this year's annual FADS Picnic Day fashion show demonstrated not only the incredible creative talent of UCD's designers, but also their remarkable media presentation skills. . The entire Uncharted event has been taped and can be streamed on Twitch at: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/989115016. This year's Picnic Day theme is The Discovery of Silver Liners, which explores how the UC Davis community has continued to find silver liners everywhere, despite everything that has happened this year. Diana Zhu is a fourth year transfer student from Rancho Cucamonga, California. She is majoring in Chinese and a minor in professional writing.







