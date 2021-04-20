Fashion
Ball gown swap seeks community support as schools cancel annual dance – CBS Denver
DENVER (CBS4) – A non-profit organization that helps young girls find a ball gown now needs a helping hand. Prom Dress Exchange took a hit to its operating budget during the pandemic.
“After serving the community for 20 years, we are asking for help from the community,” said Jessica Montour.
Prom Dress Exchange has helped thousands of girls find prom dress over the years for little to no cost.
“I think prom is a big event for high school kids. In fact, I’m purging the closets of people who live, and I’ve met a lot of women in their thirties who haven’t let go of their prom dresses, ”she told CBS4.
Montour is currently trying to sell donated jewelry to raise funds to keep the group afloat.
“This is the second year that we won’t be able to do the event, so we have the dresses ready and available in a storage locker, but are there any balls? It’s risky, ”explained Montour.
Meanwhile, the group still has a storage locker of around 3,000 lightly used dresses waiting for young girls, they wouldn’t mind hosting pop-up events if a school is interested.
“You know, if it’s a senior-only prom this year, I think it needs to be celebrated. If it’s a virtual ball this year, it’s to celebrate. But not doing a prom makes me a little sad because I know I have a lot of good memories of prom, ”she added.
Some schools have already announced that they will cancel the prom and replace it with something more akin to a celebration for seniors. Some fear that a graduation party could jeopardize graduation ceremonies.
For more information on swapping prom dresses, visit website.
