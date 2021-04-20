10 years later, fashion brands can learn more about 3D technology – Sourcing Journal

It has now been over a decade since the fashion industry began to adopt 3D technology. For those of us who have been in fashion, we know that the adoption of any technology has always been slow. That being said, we are starting to see a willingness from fashion companies to embrace many new technologies.

Related Articles

Recently, the main areas of interest in technology adoption have been in the areas of PLM, 3D technology and e-commerce. Over the past few years, many companies have realized the importance of technology for collaborating remotely, making decisions faster, and shortening consumers’ time, but Covid-19 has dramatically accelerated the need for adoption.

But are companies really implementing these technologies to be effective?

Is 3D technology really a game-changer?

After 10+ years of 3D, can companies point to a game-changing workflow? Has the adoption of 3D generated a measurable return on investment? Is 3D technology being used correctly throughout the supply chain?

When you ask fashion brands and retailers why they’ve embraced 3D, the overwhelming answer usually includes one or more of these answers: to save time and costs in sampling, decision making, and time to market. faster, better collaboration internally and with suppliers and sustainability.

These are all valid reasons of course, but has 3D been the expected “game changer” in the design and development process of a business?

For companies dedicated to the successful implementation of 3D, this technology has completely transformed their process. In these successful implementations, we see most, if not all, of the early samplings done virtually, and there is better collaboration between design, merchandising and production teams, and 3D assets are now leveraged for web content. , virtual catalogs and even to replace photo shoots.

However, there are several areas where fashion companies could improve their use of 3D.

3d for fit

Ten years ago, the 3D implementation argument centered on 3d for fit. Model makers and technical designers discussed the use of morphable avatars to help validate a model and fit. In the 3d for fit scenario, 3D technology is just a new tool that model makers and technical designers did not have before. After all, wouldn’t a company want to be confident that what it examined as a 3D sample is accurate and actually manufacturable?

As the 3D visuals just got better and more realistic, the shift from fit to design. In the design workflow, we care less about the accuracy or manufacturability of the models and more focused on the photorealistic samples that will help make styling revisions faster and allow these 3D assets to be exploited by the marketing and sales teams.

Both of these uses of 3D are important in creating a more modern and efficient workflow. Many brands could even benefit from adopting two 3D solutions in a workflow; one specific to the design and one that is more model dependent and focuses on fit, model consistency and manufacturing.

This latest use of 3D is largely ignored as the industry seeks solutions capable of producing pretty images. When you ask yourself the question: “What builds a sustainable brand?” the answer is fit, quality and design, which starts with great patterns.

Supplier adoption of 3D

Brands and retailers drive the majority of 3D use at the supplier level. Factories are now encouraged to adopt the same 3D solution used by the brand in order to submit proto-samples digitally, rather than submitting physical samples. In this scenario, sampling times and costs decrease, and businesses can report a more sustainable workflow with less waste. Is this all we should be looking at from our suppliers?

While pushing factories to adopt 3D is beneficial, it is shortsighted if it is only used because a brand or retailer requires it. As an industry, we should educate our suppliers on why they should use 3D to help them with their daily workflow for all of their customers. Factories should start using 3D for all projects, not just customers who already use it.

At the plant level, 3D should be used for both virtual sampling and internal matters. Nowadays factories manufacture the models and therefore have to use 3D to check models and fit, scale illustrations and other production related tasks. In order to modernize their workflows, factories should look to integrate 3D, whether or not they are called upon by brands.

3D for an improved supply chain

Many companies will also see a measurable ROI from adopting a 3D solution due to fewer physical samples, fewer fabric commitments, and lower shipping costs. For businesses that are “mature 3D users,” leveraging 3D content for websites and photo shoots will also provide immediate and quantifiable ROI. Photoshoots are extremely expensive, and in most cases, not all of the physical samples needed to shoot are ready. By using 3D samples, you solve both problems and at a fraction of the cost.

There are also areas where a return on investment results from adopting 3D, but it is more difficult to measure. By using 3D, companies collaborate better, which speeds up decision making and speeds time to market. Companies are always evaluating how to assess their effectiveness in terms of monetary value. Is it as easy as reducing the number of people because technology helps you do more with less? Does better decision making in clothing development lead to better sales and fewer markdowns? Adopting 3D enables agility, driving a more efficient and profitable supply chain.

The next evolution of 3D

What to expect in this 3D evolution? Today, companies that provide 3D solutions have established their identity in the market. Some 3D solutions are very design-oriented and others are very focused on cut, pattern and workmanship. Maybe we’ll start to see new solutions that deliver new workflows that we haven’t seen, or that have been on everyone’s wishlist. We can see solutions that range from 3D to 2D or solutions that will provide tools to calculate the yields and costs of fabrics within the 3D application.

3D will continue to evolve in the fashion industry, so it is important to stay informed about new technologies being developed, to be open to novelty and change and to consider the adoption of 3D technology as an integral part of an agile workflow. Adopting 3D isn’t a silver bullet that will solve all of a clothing company’s problems. It is, however, a very important part of a connected supply chain.

Learn more about Design at cost: how do 3D visualization solutions of Gerber technology has become more than a trend.