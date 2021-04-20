Fashion
Police are looking for a group involved in the shooting outside the Fashion Fair Mall over the weekend
FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The search for suspects involved in a shoot outside the Fashion Fair Mall which shook up buyers on Saturday night.
The Fresno Police Department said the shooting was an isolated incident, sparked by a scuffle between two groups of men.
It’s the second shoot to take place at the Fashion Fair so far this year.
The two were isolated incidents, but the recent increase in mass shootings has left many people on edge.
Shoppers ran for the gates after gunshots were heard in the mall during this latest shootout.
Brianna Mercado works at Claire’s and says she immediately guided shoppers, including young children, into the store’s back room for shelter.
“It’s so surreal, it feels like you’re watching a movie where everyone is running and screaming and there are kids crying,” Brianna said.
“It’s literally like your heart is falling and you’re not passing out, but it’s a time of panic.”
Lt. Rob Beckwith of the Fresno Police Department said 40 officers arrived at the mall within three minutes of reporting the shooting.
“The first thing we want to do is ensure the safety of all buyers. So there was an evacuation that took place, but we were quickly able to determine that the gunman had fled and that there was no longer a threat to the buyers, ”Lt. Beckwith explained. .
Lt. Beckwith says they are still looking for suspects and a potential victim who appear to have been hit but have taken off.
Council member Tyler Maxwell hopes the isolated incident won’t deter families from going to the mall.
If you go to the fashion show looking for a fight, looking for trouble, don’t do it, ”Maxwell said.
“We’re going to have proactive patrols that are not just reactive, so the officers interact with the people in the mall, make people feel safe and make people feel like they will want to shop again.
But Brianna says that after experiencing the terror of two shootings at work, she can’t help but consider moving to a Claire’s elsewhere.
“We have to deal with people who don’t wear their masks properly, we have to deal with people who literally don’t respect the safety of those around you, and on top of that we have to worry if we’re going to get shot. on it or not to work in our work, ”Brianna said.
She and her colleagues are now grappling with a grim realization following this latest shoot.
“Literally in my head, I know it’s not normal for me to be like… I’m already used to this,” Brianna said.
Brianna says she hoped the mall would have contacted employees after the shooting and maybe closed for a day.
Fresno Police said they had surveillance footage of the suspects but were not ready to release it to the public.
