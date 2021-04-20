How artist and fashion designer Federico Uribe creates costumes that are an extension of his installations

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Miami-based artist Federico Uribe is known not only for his artistic instillations but … [+] also for its unique and homemade costumes. Originally from Colombia, the fashion designer and artist talks about his costumes, as he plans to launch his own clothing line in the future. Photo credit: Marco Inzerillo



Miami-based artist Federico Uribe is known not only for his art installations, but also for his unique, homemade costumes. Originally from Colombia, the fashion designer and artist talks about his costumes, as he plans to launch his own clothing line in the future.

Uribe is known not only for creating art, but also for being a part of his art. I started about twenty-five years ago. I wanted to design everything about me and live in an environment where everything made sense, he thinks. So I designed my furniture, my bed linen, my tablecloths and my own clothes. At that time, I didn’t have the opportunity to do installations, I just wanted to have different costumes that were created conceptually and mainly with subjects related to nature.

Its art form is rooted in sculpture and painting, including everyday objects as a sustainable way to create classic works of art. He recently collaborated with Latino artist Maluma on pieces that are the subject of a charity offer. Uribe has lived in Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Russia, England and now in the United States.

His costumes are another way of being connected to his art, and when creating them, Uribe doesn’t sketch to start his sartorial storytelling, because he doesn’t draw his visual artwork, he just creates. I have an idea and I do my best to match the particular image I have in my head. With the costumes, it was always easy for me to find relationships between the models. I go to fabric stores in every city where I have the opportunity to visit and purchase materials that are conceptually related to each other.

To give you an example, I buy white whale print fabrics, another with fish, another with seagulls and sailboats, and then have the suit made in Colombia. Costumes will always be costumes, so I create my own variations from designer costumes that I love. Most of the fabrics I buy are already printed and today I design print and embroidery fabrics to be more specific on what I want, he says.

But, Uribes costumes are only created around and in conjunction with his art installation pieces. When I have the opportunity to do a show, I start to think about what the installation will look like depending on the architecture of the space and the topography and the culture around the museum and its relation to the nature that surrounds it, he says.

Coming from a nation in conflict, Uribe always expressed himself through a form in which he could speak the language of the beginning of his life: art. I have always drawn and created things. I am highly dyslexic; therefore, I think mostly in pictures. I hear everything literally and it creates images in my head that people rarely think about or realize. For example, if someone says I’m all ears, I see them covered with ears. Or, if they say brainwashed, I literally see a brain soaked in soapy water. I guess I just translate a lot of things I hear or read into pictures. This is how I discovered the poetic potential of objects, and I can change the context in which an object is usually seen, I can change the meaning of that object in people’s minds.

Colombias’ dysfunction sparked the creativity of Uribes. Colombia has had a recent history of war (since I remember correctly) and the people who live there have this constant fear of violence and death, as well as the need to reaffirm their own existence, to prove to themselves- themselves and others that they are alive. . This is what I do, I pay these homages to nature that reconcile me with life and hopefully inspire others to feel the same and make them understand that it is worth living because there is so much beauty there.

His most recent costume creation was based on a spring garden. Uribe combined three different fabrics with flowers and added 3D butterflies and photos with insects. So it was a part of my last installation that intended to reflect the love between creatures. Before that I made a costume with scooters and sunglasses printed in the shirt, in tribute to Miami.

For now, he makes formal suits, from a combination of fabrics with geometric patterns for his partner and Adam Adelson, the director of the gallery he works with. But Uribe plans to create costumes that the masses can buy and wear, as he seeks the right business connections to make it happen.

I believe fashion is another creative space that we all have access to but only a few uses, he notes. It is a space where you can express your personality, your character and your sense of beauty. We all create and have our own personalities, and fashion allows you to make statements that prove your uniqueness. We live in a society that tends to disqualify uniqueness and creativity in favor of trends, in a society where the culture of followers is tied to a need for approval. Once you understand that approval doesn’t really matter, you start to create talent, something that adds to your personality, but that’s the lack of fear. Creative people inspire and make people feel alive, worth and better.