Whoa! This TikToker recreated Taylor Swift’s Oscar de la Renta dress from the Grammys





Unless pulling out a 3D printer, designer and TikTok star Sarah Hambly created her own almost identical copy of Taylor Swift’s dress at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and the attention to detail is remarkable. The Oscar de la Renta minidress was crafted in beige organza covered with floral appliques and features a high neckline and bell sleeves that give it a 70s-inspired vibe. With lots of thread and a tough sewing machine, Sarah has passed. the next three weeks to recreate the dress from scratch, and the end result is a spring masterpiece. Using a mesh fabric that she dyed nude and coated with a water-soluble stabilizer – to prevent tears like the seam Taylor tore under her right arm on Grammys night – Sarah got down to work with his embroidery machine. “I just sat here and counted the stitches and changed the threads, changed the needles and just worked with that,” she told POPSUGAR. “I certainly didn’t have any of the flowers she has on hers. I printed pictures of her and put them next to the machine so I could try to match the colors, but you can’t. do the same. That’s one of the ones. “ “A lot of people have asked to buy it. Some people have asked how to make it.” Halfway through the sleeves, Sarah’s embroidery machine malfunctioned, ruining the alignment and forcing her to start over, but the end result was worth it for the flawless playtime. “It’s probably close to $ 1,200 in wire alone,” she said. “And then the fabric and the dye cost less than a hundred dollars. Then the work to sit here for three weeks, every day, 12 hours a day would probably cost it about the same as the dress, about $ 9,000 of work. Much like Taylor, Sarah even paired the final look – which she plans to rock at her family’s Memorial Day barbecue – with a handmade floral face mask. Sarah’s first big project was a Hannibal-an inspired look at Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016, when she started sewing. Between January 2020 and December 2020, she made 113 dresses. “You get bored very quickly in quarantine,” she said. Today, she is known for her zodiac-inspired dresses, her iconic princess dresses (yes, there is a strawberry dress), and its recreation of Ariana Grande gray Giambattista Valli dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which earned him 30 million occasional views overnight. “All that tulle was really hard to work with,” Sarah said, adding that she worked 14 hours a day for a week to complete the look. The story continues To make room in her closet, Sarah often recycles her finished looks into new products or sell them on Depop. “[My followers] think it’s really neat, a lot of people have asked to buy it, “she said of the Oscar de la Renta remake.” Some people have asked how to do it, and then I introduced a few people to embroidery machines. and what is a good price range, what is a good machine, and a lot of people wanted to make it. “ As she waits for another celebrity style moment worth duplicating, Sarah – who has teased a possible Netflix collaboration – plans to work on her first official clothing line, which is slated to debut in May or June. 2021. “I dreamed of it. forever, but having a social media presence certainly could have brought it to life, so I’m really excited about that, ”she said. Take a look at her upcoming handmade Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande Grammys dresses. Related: TikTokers Share What They Would Wear To Fashion Week And We’ve Got Some Suggestions

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos