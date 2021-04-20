Department stores heavily sell luxury goods to men





Men spend more on luxury goods these days as they marry later and appreciate work-life balance more. From January to April, sales of men’s luxury goods jumped 68.2% year-on-year at the Shinsegae department store. Last month, sales jumped 106.1% and 102.2% this month through April 16. Luxury goods for women rose 93.6% year-on-year in March and 79.4% in April. A similar trend was seen at other retailers. Men’s luxury sales at Lotte department store in March jumped 99% year-on-year and 97% from April 1 to April 18. In total, sales to women are of course higher than those generated by men, said Kim Young-seop, executive vice president of the Merchandise division. But the number of male customers is increasing every year. Sales of luxury and contemporary brands are leading growth as more men do their hair. Contemporary brands are labels with a designer aesthetic that sell products less expensive than those of luxury brands but more expensive than those of casual brands. Men accounted for only 28.1% of total sales at Shinsegae department stores in 2010. This figure gradually increased to 34.1% in 2017 and 35.8% in 2019. At the Lotte department store, men in their 20s and 30s made up 43.2% of sales to men from January to March. These days, men in their 20s and 30s have a strong tendency to style their hair, a spokesperson for Lotte department store said. Well-received luxury goods are not limited to shoes or ties but are more diverse, sneakers, bracelets and rings. Men in their 30s buy primarily from traditional luxury brands like Burberry and Gucci, while men in their 20s shop from contemporary brands like Maison Kitsun, Ami and Wooyoungmi. Bags are popular in feminine luxury, while sneakers are well received by men. The growing importance of work-life balance and the delay in marriage are the main reasons for the increase in luxury goods purchases by men. They don’t get married in a hurry, so they invest more actively in themselves. said Lee Eun-hee, a professor who teaches consumer studies at Inha University. Kim of Shinsegae Department Store said: Men in their 20s and 30s are more likely to shop for luxury, casual clothes than suits. As the free time increases, they style their hair using practical clothes and accessories that stand out. This contrasts with men in their 40s and 50s, who mostly buy suits, formal shoes, and business bags. In response to the trend, department stores are stepping up luxury options for men. Shinsegae Department Store opens a Burberry store at its Myeong-dong branch in central Seoul in June. Its offering to Dutch costume brand Suitsupply at a Busan branch next month. The Hyundai department store opens Dolce & Gababana for men in the first half of the year and plans to add a few more luxury brands this year. Lotte department store is renewing luxury men’s floors at its main branch in central Seoul and plans to open 30 new luxury branded men’s stores by this year. BY BAEK MIN-JEONG, JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos