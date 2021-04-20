Fitbits Luxe is a fashion-focused fitness band that costs $ 149.95





Fitbit has announced its new Luxe fitness tracker that looks like a more fashion-focused version of the Inspire 2. It leaked last week, but Fitbit is making it official with news that the Luxe is available for. pre-order from today, April 19, for $ 149.95. This cost includes six months of Fitbit Premium service, which typically costs $ 9.99 per month. The service recently launched the new Mindful Method program created by Deepak Chopra which contains over 30 audio and video sessions on mindfulness and well-being. A specific release date for the Luxe has not been communicated, but the company is aiming for a spring launch, so it shouldn’t be too long. The Luxe has been designed for a diverse range of wrist sizes and skin tones for 24/7 wear. Fitbit says the Luxe is its thinnest touchscreen tracker yet, and the company think most people should be able to sleep comfortably in it. To that end, you won’t need to charge it every night, as Fitbit claims it will last up to five days per charge. The Luxe includes an interchangeable silicone strap with multiple size adjustments. Other bracelets will be available at launch, including silicone bands in a few colors for $ 29.95 each, woven fabric bands for $ 34.95, leather bands for $ 49.95, mesh bands in stainless steel for $ 79.95, going up to $ 99.95 for luxury jewelry brand Gorjana stainless steel link bracelets. If you just want Luxe with the Gorjana Band, a limited edition version of the tracker costing $ 199.95 will include one starting in June. Luxury is for people who want their fitness tracker to be mistaken for jewelry. The company even went so far as to use a metal injection molding process to make the Luxes stainless steel case, which is apparently a traditional jewelry making technique. The Luxe is a buttonless tracker, and inputs are delegated to its color OLED touchscreen. Like its previous smartwatches and trackers, Fitbits Luxe will be supported for iOS and Android devices. It also supports Google Fast Pair for faster pairing with Android devices. The Luxe supports connected GPS when paired with your phone, so you’ll need to bring your phone if you want to track runs or walks. If built-in GPS is important to you, Fitbits Charge 4 includes that and other features like Fitbit Pay and Spotify commands. Fitbit is using this launch to announce that the Luxe, along with the company’s other heart rate-compatible trackers and watches, support related Stress Management Score apps that measure your activity level, sleep schedule, and sleep schedule. heart rate to help you manage stress. Through the app, the Luxe can track a host of other parameters, such as your breathing rate, resting and variable heart rate, skin temperature, mood, sleep, and menstrual cycles. Some time after launch, it will be able to record your blood oxygen level (Sp02).

