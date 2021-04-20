Why is fashion talking about regenerative agriculture?





Fashion, like politics, loves buzzwords, especially when it comes to the environment. Durability! Circularity! They just tripped over the tongue. And now there’s a new favorite in town: regenerating. In January, luxury group Kering, owner of Gucci and Saint Laurent (among other brands), was co-founder of the Regenerative Fund for Nature, aiming to convert one million hectares (2.47 million acres) of land producing raw materials for fashion. from regular farmland to regenerative agriculture in five years. In February, the New Zealand Merino Company announced that it had partnered with Allbirds, Icebreaker and Smartwool to create the first platform dedicated to regenerative wool. The North Face and Patagonia now sell regenerating cotton clothing. And Sector 6, a new American-Indian brand that uses only regenerative cultured materials like rose petal silk, is teaming up with streetwear brand Freak City LA to produce a capsule collection that includes T- Regenerative graffiti cotton shirts which read: Regenerate or die.

But what does this mean?

Start at the beginning: what is regenerative agriculture? It’s like yoga, but for farmland. Advocates describe it as a holistic approach, working with nature, rather than trying to control it. This means forgoing various industrial farming practices, which could include pesticides, store-bought fertilizers, plowing, or neat little rows of a single crop. In addition, no weeding. Regenerative farmers love cover crops, weed-like plants like clover and hairy vetch! which help keep real weeds under control and are ultimately mowed down and left to rot as mulch. (Pulling up cover crops or weeds by their roots disturbs microorganisms below the surface, and the roots serve as food for the soil anyway.) The idea is to mix different types of plants in the same field, allowing nourishing cover crops to spread wildly, mixing, for example, with corn or cotton. It looks messy, but chickens, sheep, and cattle can graze on edibles and in return, they fertilize the fields with their droppings. Bingo: healthy soil. Wait, I thought organic farming was supposed to be the best kind of farming. What is the difference? Organic is what you are do not spraying, said Rebecca Burgess, director of Fibershed, a California nonprofit that supports the regenerative agriculture movement. You can be an organic farmer and not be a regenerator, you can skip animals, skip cover crops and instead haul compost each season.

And you can be regenerative and not be organic. Bambi Semroc, interim sustainable land and water manager at Conversation International, said organic is one way to get there, but there are others, like reducing the use of agrochemicals. Sometimes, she says, there are no good alternatives. So what does this have to do with fashion? As James Carville might say: it’s the original materials, stupid. T-shirts and jeans are made from cotton grown in a field. Wool sweaters shorn of sheep grazing in a field. Handbags made from the hides of cows raised on a farm. But what sort of farm? Industrial agriculture is a major contributor to climate change. Nitrogen fertilizers, which conventional farmers spread liberally on their fields, emit significant greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, Ms. Burgess said. To achieve the objectives set by the Paris climate agreement, in particular that of zero net carbon emissions by 2050, agriculture must stop this pollution and reduce the carbon already present in the air. The most effective approach is a process we all learned in elementary school: photosynthesis. Cover crops naturally capture or sequester carbon from our atmosphere and store it, via their roots, in the soil. Carbon nourishes the soil and helps it retain water; in turn, plants grow better and there is less soil erosion and dryness (although scientists are still not sure exactly how much carbon can be stored in the soil). The fashion is extremely late to the carbon sequestering part, the food industry was ahead, but with several brands publicly promising to become carbon neutral, it is now firmly committed. Better late than never.

OK, I understand why brands want bragging rights, but what’s in this for farmers? It is true that the transition from conventional agriculture to regenerative agriculture is expensive and takes time. Some brands, like Patagonia, prefer farmers to go organic first. The lands are eligible for organic certification from various official bodies three years after the last application of a prohibited material such as chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Then the farmers can build their new regenerative system.

The other crops they grow along with their main crop, perhaps pigeon peas, marigolds, or turmeric can provide an additional source of income, but brands have realized that maybe that wasn’t an incentive. sufficient. This is part of the reason why Kering created the Regenerative Fund for Nature, in collaboration with Conservation International, an environmental NGO in Arlington, Virginia. The fund, valued at 5 million euros ($ 6.1 million), will distribute grants to farmers and NGOs, and targets 17 countries and four commodities regularly used in luxury fashion: cotton, wool, cashmere and leather. Patagonia is also supporting regenerative cotton producers with a pilot program in India. The pilot project began in 2018 with 165 farmers on 420 acres. This year it involves 2,260 farmers on 5,248 acres. These are changes on the ground, said Helen Crowley, head of sustainable sourcing and nature initiatives at Kerings. Or in the ground, really.

