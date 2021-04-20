Knickerbocker opens New York flagship to SoHo – WWD





Clothing and accessories brand Knickerbocker established itself in New York City by opening its first flagship product at 357 Canal Street. The 1,300 square foot store designed by Knickerbocker Creative Director Andrew J. Livingston and industrial photographer and designer Sean Davidson features an exterior painted steel frame “Knickerbocker Green” as a tribute to New York street signs and bears the brand’s clothing and accessories. Additionally, the store is home to the Knickerbocker Bookstore which will offer a new selection of books curated by Press, and a vintage section by Brian M. Davis of Wooden Sleepers. A Gregory’s Coffee cart will also be placed outside the store. “Between the time and the people vaccinated, we felt it was a good time to open,” said Eitan Braham, CEO of Knickerbocker. “Tourism is not back yet, but we are excited to be open and be part of this wave of things that are improving.” Knickerbocker was founded in 2013 after a Kickstarter campaign. Although the brand struggled at the start of the global pandemic, Braham said, “Fortunately, we have it relatively unscathed thanks to its online capabilities. “It seems that fashion as a sector has managed to overcome this situation without being demolished like other industries because we can sell online,” he said. “We still grew and took the opportunity to help friends who couldn’t really function.” One of those friends was Brooklyn bakery Nick + Sons Bakery, which the brand supported with a “Heart of New York” t-shirt launch with all proceeds going to the bakery. However, its wholesale activity was impacted, with growth of only 10%, which is low compared to the years of doubling this end of the activity thanks to showroom partners in Paris, New York and the Japan which allowed the brand to position itself in retailers and websites such as Fred Segal and East. Danish. Before the lockdown began, Knickerbocker opened a 10-day pop-up in conjunction with the New York Times and Appear Here at the same location in September 2019 which was successful, according to Braham. The company began negotiating a permanent lease in January 2020, but this was halted due to the pandemic. They reassessed the deal and signed a 10-year lease for the space.







