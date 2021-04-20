Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tour | A battle for seed # 3 | Penn State Men’s Lacrosse News

The penultimate week of the Big Ten regular season ended with the conference tournament rankings starting to take shape.

There haven’t been any major clashes, but there have been a number of battles between low-end teams.

Penn State has emerged from the depths of the Big Ten, while Johns Hopkins and Michigan continue to sink to the bottom of the conference standings.

With one week to go to the end of the regular season, the No.1 and No.2 seeds are locked in, with the final week having major implications for who gets third.

Nittany Lions roars back

With a rocky start to the regular season, the Penn States campaign is improving for the first time in some time.

The Nittany Lions faced a Michigan 2-6 team in Happy Valley for the second time this season. Blue and White lost to Wolverines 14-12 earlier in 2021.

The second time around, it was Penn State who scored 14 and came out with an overtime victory.

The Nittany Lions have won in historic fashion as graduate forward Mac OKeefe passed Dukes Justin Guterding to become the all-time leading scorer in Men’s Division I lacrosse.

OKeefe would not end his day with the historic milestone as he would continue to score six goals and shoot in the winning overtime strike.

The blue and white were on the bottom half, which wasn’t new. In six of nine games this season, Penn State has lagged behind at the break.

In their recent fight against Michigan, the Nittany Lions were again at halftime 7-6. It was the first game the Blues and Whites managed to fight back and claim victory.

But this victory had bigger implications than a simple count in the victory column.

With Penn States ‘victory over the Wolverines and Ohio States’ loss to Maryland, the Blues and Whites moved closer to the No.3 seed.

After Week 9, the Nittany Lions are 3-6 on the season and Ohio State is 4-5 on the year.

Penn State already has a victory over the Buckeyes earlier in the 2021 adventure, so if the Nittany Lions beat Ohio State in the final week of the season, that will mean the blue and white will beat the Buckeyes face to face, which will result in a # 3 Penn State seed.

Prior to Week 9, the Nittany Lions were the last of the Big Ten. Now they have a chance to be the third placement in the Big Ten Tournament.

The two-headed turtle

Maryland has been the Big Ten’s top lacrosse team throughout the season.

The Terrapins lead the conference as they have one of the Big Ten’s top two attacking duos with senior forwards Logan Wisnauskas and Jared Bernhardt.

Maryland is atop the Big Ten with the most goals in the league at 154, and that’s because of the collective offensive production of Wisnauskas and Bernhardts.

Bernhardt is Maryland’s workhorse. He is first in the Big Ten with 4.3 goals per game and has scored 39 goals this season.

The closest person to Bernhardt in terms of scoring production is Rutgers graduate striker Adam Charalambides with 3.9 goals per game with 35 goals over the season.

Wisnauskas is not as prolific as Bernhardt in the scoring department, but he is accumulating assists and points.

The Sykesville, Md. Native leads the conference in assists with an average of 2.3 assists per game, good for 21 this season.

But Wisnauskas isn’t just preparing his teammates for goals, as he is third in the league in points per game with 4.9.

The attacking duo of Bernhardt and Wisnauskas is a major part of Marylands’ success this season, keeping them as the No.1 team not only in the Big Ten, but across the country.

In the final week of regular season play, Maryland will head to Johns Hopkins, which should set the stage for another potentially strong performance from the Terrapins pair.

In the polls

Maryland remains at the top of the USILA Coaching Poll, placing No.1 for the second week in a row.

Rutgers are the second-best team in the Big Ten, placing in the top 10 at No. 6 to move up one spot from last week’s standings.

Following the Ohio States’ loss to Maryland, the Buckeyes dropped from 12th to 15th place, making them the last Big Ten team in the top 20.

Penn State, Johns Hopkins and Michigan were all excluded from polls again this week.