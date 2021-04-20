How Apple Leather is charting a new frontier in sustainable fashion





After ready-to-wear and sneakers, bags and accessories are the last leather goods to have five a day. From mushrooms and apples to pineapples, grapes, bananas and even corn scraps, some of fashion’s biggest luxury brands are stepping up creativity and innovation to meet growing consumer demand to make Ethical and sustainable It Bags of tomorrow. The latest luxury brand to take the plunge is Genny, which releases its first apple leather handbag on April 22 to celebrate Earth Day, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Made in Italy, this vegan and sustainable bag is made with “ leather ” derived from apple waste, and was originally unveiled as part of the brand’s fall 2021 collection showcase at Milan Fashion Week. The apple: an essential alternative This is not the first time that apple-based leather has made a breakthrough in fashion. The Italian start-up Frumat has already worked with several brands to develop clothing and sneakers using this material, which promises to be revolutionary and relatively inexpensive, since it is made with apple waste from the food industry. . Brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Caval have already been conquered by apple leather which, while helping to end cruelty to animals and contributing to waste reduction, also appears to be a virtually inexhaustible source. The French brand Ashoka Paris has made vegan bags and accessories its trademark. At the start of 2020, the brand worked with a certain Pamela Anderson on a line of ethical handbags made from apple skin. And if the apple quickly found favor in the fashion world, it is now joined by a plant rival, the mushroom. Although initially little known, mushroom-based materials are gradually making their way into major brands, thanks to their environmental qualities. In fact, one of the world’s most coveted leather goods brands, Herms, recently worked with startup MycoWorks to develop a first bag that was partly made from mushrooms. Proof that the sector is innovating and thinking about a more ethical and responsible future. Genny’s first durable bag will retail for 250 (around S $ 398) exclusively online through the brand Online Store, according to WWD. (Main Image: CeltStudio / Shutterstock; Featured Image: Marco Erba / Genny / WWD)







