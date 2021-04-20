Susanna Reids dress shows how summer colors should be made





ITV Hello Great Britain Presenter Susanna Reid shared a photo of her vibrant orange dress ahead of this morning’s episode of the show (April 20). The long sleeve number is high necked with a tasteful triangular cutout and a wide waist tie in the center. The bright orange tone reflects the light on Susanna’s face and gives her a cheerful, youthful glow. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. As the weather warms up, sunny summer days are the perfect way to get away from the softer pastels and soft spring flowers. Susanna’s exact dress is from Helen McAlinden at John Lewis’s. It sells for £ 295 and is an online exclusive, so you won’t find it in stores. Helen McAlinden Cutout Fitted Dress, Orange John lewis

johnlewis.com £ 295.00 The tailored dress would be a great choice for social events during the summer, especially for a wedding or a little more formal occasion. If you like the bold orange of Susanna’s dress but are looking for something in a slightly different design or at a lower price, we’ve found alternatives for your below. This French Connection pick has the same slim fit as Susanna’s pick, with short sleeves and a full V-neck rather than the cutout. It’s also on sale for £ 72, up from £ 120. John lewis French Connection Whisper Ruth – Wrap dress, Kyoto Blossom French connection

johnlewis.com £ 72.00 This orange long-sleeved choice is from Damsel in a Dress and is also reduced. While the collar and belted waist offer the slightly more formal and fitted quality of Susanna’s dress, the skirt is more casual and flowing, so it would also be suitable for more casual occasions. Lady in dress Long sleeve dress Ennis, orange Lady in dress

johnlewis.com £ 63.75 Another choice from Damsel in a dress, this similar cut option extends past the knee with a slight variation on Susanna’s cutout neckline. The wide belt also tightens at the waist and we think it would look great with a light cardigan for outdoor events this summer. Lady in dress Mira belted mid-length dress, Orange John lewis

johnlewis.com £ 110.00 This Warehouse pick features mid-length sleeves and buttoned pockets to make it pop. The simple design is neat and unassuming while still being stylish. And of course, it’s in a gorgeous shade of orange. Buttoned straight dress with pocket Warehouse

Susanna isn't the only ITV daytime presenter to share her outfit choices, like Lorraine Lorraine Kelly and This morning Holly Willoughby regularly updates her followers with the brands they wear before each show.

