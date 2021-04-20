Women at the head of fashion: Petra Scharner-Wolff, Otto Group

Petra Scharner-Wolff is Group Executive Vice President, Finance, Control and Human Resources at Otto GmbH & Co KG. The Hamburg-based Otto Group, which operates in more than 25 countries and achieves an annual turnover of 14.3 billion euros in 2019/2020, is one of the largest e-merchants in the world. FashionUnited spoke with her via email about the leadership style of women versus men, showing more courage, and the culture change agenda within the company.

Ms. Scharner-Wolff, please describe your career in your own words.

I’ve never been the type to focus on the obstacles, but on the steps I want to take next. Before joining Otto Group, I worked as a business consultant. At Otto, I started working as an employee in management control and gradually took on more and more responsibilities, changing departments every few years. I loved learning about the different points of view and goals in combination with difficult transformations. Fortunately, I have always had a husband by my side who fully supported and endorsed all of my career aspirations.

What qualities have particularly qualified you for your current position?

I like to make things happen and use my creative freedom. I also like dealing with people, understanding them and I don’t mind conflicts, if it helps to move the right issues forward. Because if you want to change anything, you have to be able to make difficult and even unpopular decisions. Thanks to my professional expertise, I can trust myself and my decisions because I can derive them and justify them objectively. Finally, the will to change also plays a major role. At Otto Group, we have been living our Culture Change 4.0 for a little less than five years, which has completely changed the way we work, our way of thinking and acting, our attitude. This new way of working makes us ready for the future, but it has demanded a lot from all of our colleagues – especially our managers – I can tell you from my own experience. Anyone who is not flexible or able to take criticism will find it difficult to occupy a leadership position.

What changes has the pandemic made to your work?

As with many others, work has become about working remotely: overnight, last March, we completely converted ongoing operations to working from home wherever possible – with great success. It showed me that technologically and culturally the Otto Group is in a very good position for these extraordinary challenges related to Corona.

New ideas and formats have been developed everywhere to further enhance our virtual collaboration – from daily stand-ups and team workshops to virtual learning formats and bar camps to digital events for employees and international management meetings, which now take place at a much faster pace than usual. , because no one has to travel. What positively impressed me was how close we have become despite the distance. We want and must maintain this collaborative cooperation at Group level. When I look at my own personal work context, this year has indeed been very special, as my role as leader of the corporate crisis team has inevitably taken up much more space than usual and resulted in many difficult problems. For example, to best protect the health of all colleagues while keeping business operations as continuous as possible.

As a member of the board of directors, you are responsible for finance, control and human resources. How does it fit together, the numbers and the people, and what do you care most about?

I am passionate about both subjects – you cannot have one without the other. After all, it is above all the people who are responsible for the Group’s economic success. From my point of view, it is even a great advantage to have a close link between these two departments, at first glance contradictory, especially when difficult projects are on the agenda.

Do you think women have different leadership styles than men? How are they different?

The role of leadership, and therefore of managers, is changing a lot. Until now, many corporate cultures have tended to favor so-called masculine traits, such as rationality and risk-taking, and have lacked female role models. But when we think of new buzzwords like agility and empowerment, leadership is no longer about command and control, but much more about creating a shared vision, trusting the team and give it responsibility. I see this as a great opportunity for women as qualities that tend to be attributed more to women such as empathy, social competence and communication skills will be of great help. However, the woman-to-man comparison is only one side of the coin. Experience clearly shows that mixed teams always make better decisions and develop more innovative ideas. Diversity is no longer a “good to have”. We need diversity in all aspects to be economically successful in the long run.

Do you exchange ideas with other women in comparable positions? What topics engage you in these conversations?

Absolutely. A good network is essential and above all, it helps generate problems that become more and more important. My role as Director of Human Resources is primarily focused on women’s empowerment, equal participation and overcoming social conditioning. I am committed to ensuring that this discussion is conducted in an interdisciplinary manner – with representatives from business, politics and society. Companies are often given a high level of responsibility. We are happy to accept this responsibility, but we are also making it clear where the framework conditions need to change elsewhere.

For example, the issue of women’s careers cannot be discussed without asking why men, on average, still earn much more and continue to be seen as the providers of the family. This is a structural problem that forces women to stay at home disproportionately with children – especially in the 30-40 phase, when the most important career steps are usually taken. We need a strong awareness of the different levels of careers for women, but also for men in order to really create new perspectives. The more women and men talk about it, the better.

Do you see yourself as a mentor to other women? How do you encourage them personally?

Yes, this is a big concern for me. Women still lack role models. I definitely see myself as a role model. In terms of content, I am particularly keen to reflect learned female behaviors, which often appear defensive in a professional context, and to motivate women to break with these patterns. Take the example of career planning. Men approach knowledge gaps with the attitude: “Anything I can’t do, I can learn”. We women must learn not to focus too much on obstacles and to see possible failure as an opportunity for personal development. My appeal to women is therefore: “Have more courage to fail! Dare to learn new things and open up even unknown subjects.”

It’s similar with visibility. Women do not negotiate less well than men per se, but more often they tend to think that ambition can seem imposed or ridiculous. They therefore fail to put their performance in the best light, receive recognition for it and be considered for leadership positions. Ultimately, good mentoring leads to better self-reflection: those who know their own strengths and weaknesses are much more likely to become authentic and successful leaders.

Otto Group has implemented a diversity management program. What does this imply?

This means strategically anchoring the theme of diversity throughout the Group. We are launching Group-wide development programs and projects, for example to promote female junior managers. Mentoring is also an important part of this. We network and give impetus to the various companies of the Group and, together with the contact persons, develop measures to achieve the objectives set in the field of diversity – recently also within a global diversity community, which has just been created to further broaden the impact and relevance of this subject.

And there is a Culture Change 4.0 department. What’s going on there?



The culture change process initiated by shareholders and management at the end of 2015 ensures the future viability of our company. The central culture change team plays an important role in this process because it encourages the companies of the Group and the local culture change teams within the Otto group to make the fields of action visible and to implement the processes. of change. As multipliers and facilitators, they support Group colleagues, for example by developing collaborative tools, formats and structures and by networking local knowledge carriers. In fact, the team are working with great dedication on their vision of getting rid of themselves in a few years.

What advice would you give to your young self in your twenties (or current graduates) regarding their career?

American psychologist Norman Vincent Peale coined a saying that I like to quote: “Aim for the moon. Even if you miss, you will land among the stars.” I think we all need to take this to heart. We live in a time when we are allowed to be brave enough to try things out, listen to our own intuition, bring our own perspectives and ideas. This allows you to allow yourself a positive agitation, to have the desire to move forward, to show yourself and to raise your hand, for example when it comes to presenting results or even to dive in. fearlessly in a brand new project. This confidence will be rewarded and will always be more beneficial than detrimental to his career.

This article was originally published in November 2020 on fashionunited.de. Translation and editing: Barbara Russ