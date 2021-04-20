Pranjal Salecha’s blog is the best for exploring fashion and travel content

There is more to being a blogger than just sharing content related to your niche. You have to be extremely creative and confident when posting something. After all, it is confidence and uniqueness that draws people’s attention to everything. Pranjal Salecha has won hearts with her fashion, lifestyle and travel blogs for years. The internet knows her as “ The Gulabi Girl ” because of her username on her Instagram blog.

Over 4 years ago, Pranjal started blogging. Her experience in fashion design helps her in everything related to the field in depth. She is up to date with trends and can describe any outfit in detail for her followers. Pranjal also makes videos on outfits that one can wear for different occasions like festivals, dates, birthdays or by chance. She even runs interactive sessions with her followers every month, answers their fashion questions, or gives them beauty or outfit advice.

Her travel photos and videos are another area of ​​interest that gets a lot of attention from her followers. So far, Pranjal Salecha has visited many cities and countries. She helps people find places to stay or explore if they plan to go to such places. Her posts often save travel bugs like her a lot of time whenever they plan a trip to a place she’s visited.

For Pranjal Salecha, the career of a fashion and travel blogger took a lot of effort and consistency until she became a household name. The first risk she took was quitting her job as a freelance wedding planner and fashion designer. At first, her parents weren’t sure about her decision until they saw how happy she was and how well she did her job. Many beauty and fashion brands began approaching ‘The Gulabi Girl’ for a collaboration just months after her blog went live. She wants to keep making amazing content because it makes her extremely happy.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.