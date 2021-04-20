Coronation Street’s Carla wore a ‘Meghan Markle dress’ in wedding scenes

All Buzz



(via ITV / Getty)

Fans believe Coronation Street character Carla Connor wore the ‘same dress’ worn by Meghan Markle during her recent wedding scenes.

The dress in question was worn by Meghan during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which she gave alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities between the dress and the one worn on Coronation Street, as the character Carla, played by actress Alison King, prepared to marry Peter Barlow.

Carla’s wedding dress, which was made by character Nina Lucas, looks exactly like the black dress with white floral details that Meghan wore.

Here is a comparison between the two dresses.

Fans quickly spotted the similarities between Carla Connor’s wedding dress and Meghan Markle’s dress. (via ITV / YouTube)

Looking at them side by side, it is clear that they are not the same dress. It’s possible, however, that the series took inspiration from Meghan’s style.

Here are some of the reactions.

Is the Carlas dress the same as Meghan Markles on Oprah! #corrie -Le-Le (@ LeLe_0406) April 16, 2021

Is Carla wearing a dress similar to Meghan from her Oprah interview #coronationstreet – THE DRAG BIBLE (@thedragbible_) April 16, 2021

In the interview, Meghan wore a $ 4,700 Giorgio Armani silk dress with an empire silhouette, white lotus print and embroidered details.

The dress was speculated to have special symbolism for Meghan, with Forbes revealing with the lotus flower enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth.

According to the report, the Binghamton University Institute for Asia and the Asian Diasporas said that the “lotus flower’s characteristics are a perfect analogy to the human condition: even when its roots are in the dirtiest water, the Lotus produces the most beautiful flower ”.

