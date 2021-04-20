Michael Strahan MSX Collection Interview and Q&A

It’s almost strange to see Michael Strahan in anything other than a costume (or maybe a football uniform). I mean, no really strange – all you have to do to witness such an event is go to its Instagram– but after seeing it on Hello america for the past seven years, the image of him in a two-button trim has been ingrained in the collective consciousness. But even one of the few people who still wears tailored clothes on a regular basis wants to hang them in the closet when it’s time to go out.

“I’m in a suit every day,” he says. “And then when I’m not in a suit, I want to be comfortable. But I understand that being comfortable I still have to make calls, and I still have other meetings and other things that I want to do or have to do. In other words, the job doesn’t stop when the jacket and pants come off. Hence the MSX collection of casual wear in high-tech fabrics that has a bit more professional polish than most athleisure on the market, which just debuted at Men’s Wearhouse today. Strahan calls the concept “workleisure,” the idea being to create a collection of clothes you could wear for a sneaky afternoon workout that also wouldn’t be out of place if you were called into an impromptu Zoom with your boss. before you have a chance. to break a sweat.

I caught up with the former soccer star and current TV personality to talk about how it all turned out – and see if a man who knows everything from performance polo shirts to those ubiquitous costumes thinks that we will let go of our pandemic dependence on sweating when the world begins to open up again.

There is already a collection of Michael Strahan. So what’s different about this line? What made you want to do something separate, under a different name, and how did you want to differentiate it from what already exists on the market?

We have Collection, which is our line of costumes. We also have our premium denim line. But we wanted to do MSX because MSX is more of what we call “workleisure”. To take you from the workplace, to the gym, to daily shopping, to family outings. Just the ability to do it all without having to don 20 different outfits. I think that’s what MSX brings to the table; that ability to have your MSX outfit usable, throw a jacket over it, and feel like you’re ready for that and Zoom call, or that work call. And I think that’s what sets it apart from what we’ve had before and what others have. You have your collection, you have the denim, but you also have MSX, which is more of the laid back side that allows you to go through the day without feeling badly dressed, no matter what your situation is.

Short-sleeved polo shirt MSX by Michael Strahan

menswearhouse.com $ 29.99

So how is workleisure different from athleisure?

Well everyone is going to say ‘athleisure’, and what an amazing category that is. But the world has changed. So I think what has changed in the world has also made us change fashion. And so athletics, I think, was strictly more on the athletic side, where you’re not going to get a Zoom call, you’re not going to do anything that is more than likely work related. While with the leisure of work, you can do things that are related to work. Because the clothes are designed to make you look appropriate in these situations.

So athleticism is: if you run into your boss on the street while sneaking into a workout, you might look a bit obvious. And the job is: if you run into your boss on the street while sneaking into a workout, you might be able to get by.

Yes. You can get away with it. We make tees. With the same t-shirt you can wear at the gym, you can put a Collection suit jacket on top. And you can get away with this Zoom job, this job call. But you take it off and you can go to the gym, and it looks like you’re appropriate in there. You meet your boss and you’re wearing one of our premium polo shirts, and your boss might think you’re going for coffee, but he doesn’t know you’re going to play ball. You are able to blend in with every situation. Every situation and any situation; that’s probably the best way to put it.

A more casual look of the line. Courtesy

What was the design and collaboration process like for you?

Rather easy. I mean, everyone works well together. And I love working with their design team because they have great ideas, and we brought our ideas to the table and everyone … nobody had a bad idea. I think we incorporated what everyone thought worked, comfortable, and worked for the client. But at the same time, for me personally, I don’t do it unless it works for me. So I touch each fabric and look at each color. I look at the location of the zipper, what kind of zipper, what is the detail of the zipper. You name it.

It is very important for me to be involved in the design aspect of it because my name is on it. And I don’t want to be a brand with my name on it, but it’s a celebrity brand, and I’ve never touched it. It really is someone else’s job. I feel very strange about this. And I know that this brand can have my name on it, but I want it to be able to be free of my name too, in terms of the quality, and why people keep coming back to buy it. Because your name may get you just one sale, but it won’t get you continuous sales. And I think that’s where my collaboration comes from and with the Tailored Brand design team, so that we find the perfect fabric, the perfect fit, the perfect colors and all the materials, and the quality that we must make our customers satisfied.

Modern Fit Fleece Joggers MSX by Michael Strahan

menswearhouse.com $ 39.99

You mentioned that you wanted these clothes to represent the current reality of where we are and how we dress. You have to wear suits all the time for work. But when you’re not in front of the camera, do you think MSX clothing is closer to how you dress on a regular basis?

It’s all I wear, to be honest with you. It’s all I wear. And I’m serious, I’m serious. It’s literally all I wear, to the point where one of my buddies, Charles, says, “Oh, we’re going to dinner. But what are you going to wear?” I’m like, “Well, what else am I supposed to wear? This is what I’m wearing.” So, I wear it every day. I wear the jeans, I wear the denim all the time. Usually I’ll think about what my day can be like. And I make my outfit out of what my day might be. So I’m going to say, Okay, it’s gonna be a day where I have to run here, and there, and there. I can get away with jeans, a polo shirt or a t-shirt and a nice jacket or something. I hope so. Then there are days when I think Oh I can come home right after work. But when I come home from work, if I don’t train immediately. I’m not going to train at all. So, I will dress appropriately so that when I walk in the door, I don’t have to change my outfit. I can go straight to the gym and workout downstairs. But I still look good when I walk through the GMA door. So that’s literally all I wear. So I don’t know anything else to tell you. I mean, it’s a good thing and a bad thing.

Sweats, but tailor-made. Courtesy

You live the lifestyle that you tell the consumer about.

Yeah, I literally live my brand. But it’s great, and that’s what I would wear. So when I see someone in the street wearing something – whether it’s sports, MSX, work, or bespoke suits and collectibles – people love to come and show you. And I’m very proud of it, because I feel like I’m not fooling the customer by saying, “Oh, that looks good on you.” And then behind my head, I’m like, “This is not what I’m wearing. I’m wearing another brand.” No, I wear what they wear. And I take this very personally. I feel very good about it. I am very proud of it.

Round neck t-shirt MSX by Michael Strahan

menswearhouse.com $ 19.99

Do you think that once everyone isn’t working at home all the time, guys are going to start dressing more? And how do you think MSX works in the world where this potentially happens?

I think it’s a combination. I think men will dress more, but I think we all sit down and basically don’t move the Zoom camera below the waist because you don’t know what someone is wearing. So I think guys are going to wear tracksuits, sweatpants. That’s good, we understand. It’s been fun for a while, but sometimes you just feel like taking a shower and pulling yourself together. I think it will overflow. We’ve given this a lot of thought with the line. Men will always want to be casual, but they will always want to look better in their casualness than just a pair of pull-on sweatpants. Thus, we adapt our sweatpants; they are more suitable now to be more fashionable once you come back to the world. And the costumes, they have a lot of stretch in those. So you could be formal, but you can still be comfortable. So, I believe it’s going to be a combination. Guys are going to dress more, but guys still want to be comfortable when they do. And that’s how MSX aligns itself with what the future, I think, will be when we come back to the streets, once everyone starts getting vaccinated.

