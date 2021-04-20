Why Venture Capital Is Not Right For (Most) Fashion Companies | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

Fashion
Over the past decade, the venture capital community has become all the rage. At the start of the direct-to-consumer brand boom, companies like Everlane, Reformation and Outdoor Voices, all backed by VC, became shining examples of next-generation clothing brands that used digital channels alongside more traditional levers. smart marketing, good design, smart merchandising to connect with customers. Their early success prompted venture capitalists, who had largely avoided trendy consumer products, to place more bets on fashion.
From that first generation of venture-backed fashion start-ups, Everlane and Reformation have taken it to the next level, with Everlane raising $ 85 million from private equity firm L Catterton in 2020 and Reformation selling a controlling stake in Permira a year earlier in deals that brought them to scale further.
But for every Reformation and Everlane, there are dozens of Outdoor Voices: fashion companies that were once venture capital darlings but have struggled to keep pace with venture capitalists, who are investing heavily. money in promising start-ups hoping to spur rapid growth is big with a small number of spectacular exits.
Venture capitalists know that success is rare and place their bets accordingly. But clothing brands have proven difficult to adapt to their approach. Outdoor Voices, which in 2019 was only generating $ 40 million in sales and losing up to $ 2 million per month after raising over $ 60 million, has become a cautionary tale for VCs considering investing in the category. (It’s now in the midst of a turnaround attempt led by a new investor and managing director.) Bonobos, a men’s line launched in 2007, touting itself as a better way to buy pants, sold to Walmart in 2017 for $ 310 million after struggling to raise more money a year earlier at a higher valuation.
We thought we solved the problem, said Ari Bloom, an investor and entrepreneur. But in reality, fashion is not really convincing for an institutional investor.
The wrong kind of risky
Ultimately, the current model of starting a clothing business rarely delivers the results that venture capitalists seek, which can be hard for young labels to hear.
Clothing and fashion tend to be among the hardest categories to make big bucks, said Nick Brown, co-founder of Imaginary Ventures and long-time apparel investor who took early stakes in Reformation. , Everlane and Outdoor Voices. The novelty cadence around fashion forces products to be cut back, making your gross margin a bit more difficult.
Unlike many other categories of consumers, clothing brands can and often do launch hundreds of new products each year, which means companies are constantly taking bets on whether or not a style is going to hit or not. If not, that inventory must be reduced to a point where the business often loses money. Because new trends are difficult to predict with old data, supply and demand are often misaligned.
In product categories like beauty and food, the retention rate also tends to be higher because it is something that the consumer regularly replenishes if they like it. Even with a basic piece, like a T-shirt, the replenishment pattern can vary wildly.
With fashion, there is less loyalty, said Jared Stein, founder of Monogram Capital, whose investments include DS & Durga, Chewy.com and Olipop soda. The replacement cycle for how often you will buy is unknown.
It can also take 20 fashionable years to achieve the kind of growth venture capitalists expect in half a decade if they are to develop and maintain strong brand equity. Cultural value takes time to build, and maintaining a certain freshness becomes more difficult as a label becomes known to more people. A beauty brand can launch a year, be at Sephora the next day, and reach $ 50 million to $ 100 million in revenue shortly thereafter. Supreme, on the other hand, was founded in 1994 and was not sold to VF Corp until 2020, 26 years later.
Fashion is tough, Brown added. The truth is, there haven’t been that many companies that have been big enough to go public, not a ton of big $ 50 million companies with EBITDA over 10%.
Lack of real innovation
VCs also do well with really disruptive investments: innovations that could change how the entire industry works, in the same way that the first generation of direct-to-consumer brands forced all fashion companies to grant more funding. pay attention to the online channel.
From inventory management to distribution to underserved customers, there are many opportunities for change. But few apparel startups have succeeded in disrupting the market.
From a venture capital perspective, if you think about the fundamental goal, what most of us are looking for is new momentum in a category, said Kirsten Green, founder of Forerunner Ventures, the private equity firm. San Francisco-based risk investing in product companies such as Stadium Goods, Bonobos, Reformation and Outdoor Voices early on, thus becoming evidence for its competitors to enter the market. There must be some reason to believe that there is a need in the market that is not already being met, she added.
More than product companies, Green is increasingly focusing on services or platforms like the Joor digital showroom and The Yes online marketplace. Meanwhile, Brown has targeted brands in categories he says are clearly in need of a shake-up, like the recently valued $ 1.6 billion clothing brand SKIMS, or Universal Standard, a minimalist brand that sells clothing. clothing in sizes 0 to 40 which not only wants to attract underserved larger size customers, but to standardize larger size shopping in the industry.
Alternative sources of funding
Most clothing brands that want to scale should go beyond venture capital.
Good design is not tenable, Bloom added. The best thing you can do is build a profitable business that you can scale by reinvesting your own profit or using some debt. Stop using fundraising as a badge of honor.
The brand shouldn’t be deterred if venture capital isn’t right for them, Green added. There is so much talk about the risk of people forgetting what it is. We’re thinking of the billion dollar plus-plus-plus scale.
Other types of investors, an independent funder or a family office with more patience and less ambitious growth expectations are often a better choice for a clothing brand that has big goals, but lacks yet paved the way for that billion dollar valuation.
Having a sufficiently patient capital structure is much earlier, said Stein. In that respect it’s a lot like the restaurant industry, the best capital you can take is someone who is just a fan.
