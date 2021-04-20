Fashion
Why these M&S midi dresses are bound to sell out in no time
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
M & S’s new collection of spring / summer dresses is definitely a sight to see right now.
Not only the brand has just released a new collection of 15 dream dresses with the London brand Ghost, but his own M&S creations are also flying off the virtual shelves.
One in particular is selling very fast this week, and it may have something to do with its resemblance to a number worn by the Duchess of Cambridge last year.
In June 2020, the 39-year-old royal wore the M&S Printed Paneled Midi Dress for an online virtual assembly for Oak National Academy.
The elegant number 39.50 endorsed by royalty was an immediate hit and sold out quickly.
Although M&S never restocked the printed-panel Midaxi waist dress, the British brand has picked up a few new midaxi styles for 2021, which feature a similar silhouette.
New Mid-length dress with floral ruffles has many similarities to the original dress, with a similar elegant midi length, detailed sleeves at the cuffs and a flowing skirt feel.
There is also the Round neck floral midi waist midi dress, which features a similar flattering waist detail and a flared skirt – it also retails for the more affordable $ 39.50.
M&S has also created a new midaxi V-neck design, which has been enhanced with details of buttons and ruffles.
The reviews are also full of praise for the new numbers: “This dress is of a great shape and flattered my plus size body well.” mentionned a happy buyer about Mid-length dress with floral ruffles.
While another review reads: “An easy-to-wear summer dress that looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. Very happy.”
Dresses are available in UK dress sizes 6 to 24, but sizes are already selling quickly.
Whether you pair these dresses with a denim jacket for a picnic or wedge heels for a garden party, versatile numbers are bound to be a new addition to your summer wardrobe.
Watch: Yahoo! Style UK recreates the Duchess of Cambridges’ style transformation over the years
