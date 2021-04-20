How men’s thighs became the new abs

I never believed that Helen de Troys face had launched a thousand ships. According to the ancient Greek poet Homer and the myths that came before him, there was once a woman so beautiful that she caused a war, and even the gods, petty beings who couldn’t help themselves- same, have chosen a side in the battle.

Absurd. Simple hyperbole. I couldn’t imagine that many people willing to get on a boat, let alone 1000 of them, willing to lose a life for a part of the body that they are not allowed to claim.

That is, until I saw Milo Ventimiglia, his thighs and the reaction to them.

the It’s us The actor was pictured in Los Angeles leaving the gym in shorts that lived up to his name. They hung just below Ventimiglias’ T-shirt, leaving his roast chicken-sized thighs exposed. His lack of crotch length turned his ruffled buttresses into something that felt even more dangerous, as we’re not used to seeing men’s thighs in all their glory from top to bottom, from hip to kneecap.

Hello to Milo Ventimiglia only Internet said. At least one person has asked Ventimiglia to give them a gentle release from this deadly coil, to Crush them like a can of soda between your thighs challenge. The New York Post called Ventimiglias Thigh and Shorts Combo dangerous while people doubled her legs impressive.

The ancient Greeks sailed to fight for a woman; The Americans would let Milos’ thighs spray their skulls.

Ventimiglias legs unearthed an exciting vision for Thigh Guy Summer, in which guys with great thighs would show them off and offer them for the public to enjoy. It may have also encouraged the men who have squatted and lifted this whole pandemic to cut their shorts this summer.

Granted, I am by no means a scientist, but I firmly believe that the pandemic has made many of us extremely excited on a primary level. Part of that thirst, especially the desire to have your head smashed like a walnut between a celebrity’s thighs, is due to being inside and lasting longer than usual without the touch. of another human. Not having a real summer to celebrate last year is also important because we want to do everything and make this the best summer ever.

But men’s thighs and legs as an object of worship is actually a long time coming, something that has become a traditional cultural fixture. And I’m not complaining.

Who wears short shorts? Men do it.

Although it is the main current example, Ventimiglia is neither the alpha nor the omega of the quadriceps. Admiration includes but is not limited to Winston Duke, whose thighs We and Black Panther are considered a religious experience; K-pop star Wonhos turgid sides; Dylan Larkins, Detroit Red Wings player hockey stick and thighs commercial; and Thick flowers of Orlandos. Fervor for the actor was closely linked Chris Melonis Cakes, coinciding with the thirst on the thighs of Ventimiglia the same week.

The admiration of the thighs is great and the days of the legs are never skipped.

Bobby mcmullen, a trainer based in the Virginia and DC area, explains that men’s leg workouts have been on the rise for years and other gym-goers can spot a slacker. Wearing sweatshirts to the gym was an outrage, he says, as their presence implied that there might be something to hide, a neglected bottom half. (This should not be confused with the scandal of men wearing gray sweatpants, which are not hiding anything at all.)

The legs are probably my main inbound request for private sessions and on-demand videos, McMullen told me. We’ve even adapted our Zoom Live classes to have ass and legs in the headlines so people know they can expect it.

Trainers at Barrys observed the same effect. The company divides the workouts by body parts and assigns them days of the week. The arms and abdominals are targeted on Monday. The legs are on Tuesdays, and so on. Traditionally Thursday was an ab day, but the company swapped it out to incorporate another lower body day, Abs and Ass, in 2019.

Deadlifts and squats are the new bicep and abs curl exercises, Erick Wilson, a head instructor at Barrys, told me.

Wilson explained that the glamor of a specific body part has happened in the past with the biceps and abs. I don’t have to flex my brain too hard to remember the hype and pop culture myth around Brad Pitts, almost supernatural V-shaped abs of Fight Club or how Gerard Butler sculpted its middle section in 300 with a grueling workout.

Today, it has just spread. The legs are the natural progression, especially when fitness professionals like Wilson and McMullen post their deadlifts, squats and clean and jerks on social media.

Their popularity has grown and aesthetically speaking, many people are focusing their efforts on growing their legs and buttocks on defining their abs, Wilson told me, adding some wise advice: that we shouldn’t overlook others. parts of the body in the attempt to develop certain games.

Let’s not stray from the fact that having good form in a squat and deadlift requires a strong core commitment, which is work your abs, he says.

To some extent, the craze for men’s thighs also takes advantage of the simple logistics of fashion. Showing off your abs usually means having to take a shirt off. Teasing thigh gains is easier and much more acceptable than going shirtless because you can just go for shorter shorts.

And some men have understood this.

When it comes to the 5-inch inseam, we’ve seen a growing interest in this past year after year, John Jannuzzi, senior brand manager at Bonobos, told me. Bonobos offers shorts in a 5, 7, 9 and 11 inch crotch. True, men’s heights and legs vary, but 11 inches will often dip to or below the knee, 9 inches will hit just around the knee, and 7 inches will hit near the bottom of the thigh. The 5-inch crotch touches mid-thigh.

Due to the popularity of its shorter interior seams, Bonobos began to meet this demand. Their latest item, the Rec Short, is a 5 inch nylon thigh-thigh that promises to be comfortable for swimming, hiking, biking, and gym workouts while showing off the work the wearer has done. in his quads.

Moments like Ventimiglia’s thighs or Winston Dukes in his films, they appear on the internet, Jannuzzi said, explaining why he thought the interest in thighs was so vocal and fervent. He also credited touchstones of pop culture like fashion on Mad Men, especially the shorter Don Drapers swimwear, as well as the culture of the gym and the movements it contains, like men’s changing ideas about their own bodies when it comes to masculinity and fashion.

If this is happening at Bonobos, I think you can definitely say it’s part of a cultural shift, Jannuzzi told me, explaining that Bonobos customers tend to be more down-to-earth when it comes to trends. .

To be honest in a zombie apocalypse I want the legs, not the abs

As for Jannuzzis, I’ve seen the shorter 5-inch crotch length at sportswear companies like Ten Thousand and Vuori. Chubbies, Bonobos’ chaotic, bro-y rival, offers a 4-inch crotch over his relaxed shorts. Seeing the proliferation of shorter shorts is a bit of a shock to older men who participated in the ’90s and 00s trend of swim shorts that hit our calves.

In all of this talk of appearance and desire, however, it probably has to be said that the biggest draw to taller legs is that they are anything but a muscle of vanity.

To be honest, in a zombie apocalypse, I want the legs, not the abs, Jannuzzi said. No doubt part of her ultimate goal of becoming a centaur is aesthetic, but much of it is utilitarian. It’s intuitive to want to be stronger in case you need to carry someone weaker than you, outrun a walker, or move a couch. If you have a choice, a person with tree trunks is more helpful when trying to carry a section on the stairs than a person with good abs.

If you need help, always look for someone with long legs, he told me.

This summer, they should be easy to spot.