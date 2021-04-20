We’re sure Kate Middleton’s new floral dress is from THIS sustainable fashion brand.



















April 20, 2021 – 2:48 PM CEST



Laura Sutcliffe Kate Middleton loves Beulah London, just like Princess Beatrice. The brand has a new floral collection and we think Prince William’s wife will be thrilled to wear it.

We always keep an eye on the duchess of cambridgefavorite fashion brands because it has a few favorites. From Needle & Thread to Catherine Walker and Alexander McQueen, Kate remains faithful when it comes to her wardrobe. One of the fashion companies she’s been in on several occasions is Beulah London. The proudly sustainable fashion house recently revealed a new floral drop and the royal’s name is written on it. READ: Pippa Middleton borrows sister Kate’s polka-dot Whistles dress to walk with baby Grace The ‘Liana Maxi Dress’ in particular caught our eye – the blush silk floral print number features a voluminous tiered skirt, v-neckline, ruffled sleeves and a wrap front with a tie – a cut that the 39-year-old is often seen sporting. Loading the player … WATCH: The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton Priced at £ 950, but Kate is known to wear her dresses constantly – sticking to reusable movement and royal rehearsals, so the cost per wear will be well worth it. MORE: Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana With Statement Blouse If Beulah is a little outside your price range, keep scrolling because Ted Baker has a similar dress for £ 89. Liana long dress, £ 950, Beulah London BUY NOW In May 2020, Kate starred in a video for the Heads Together Mental Health Minute in support of Mental Health Awareness Week and wore Beulah’s “ Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress ” for the ‘opportunity. Decadence puff-sleeve midi dress, € 89, Ted baker BUY NOW As you might expect, the £ 550 design sold out immediately and luckily the brand made the decision to reissue the fancy number. What else, there is currently a waiting list, it is so popular. Kate in her Beulah London dress in 2020 MORE: Kate Middleton flaunts the Queen’s meaningful earrings at Prince Philip’s funeral Beulah London was founded in 2010 by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan and has many famous fans – from Kate Pippa’s sister to Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







