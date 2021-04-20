Poverty, COVID-19 and Slow Fashion in Guatemala





JOLIET, Illinois – Guatemala is the home of skilled artisans and hand-woven textiles made with indigenous wisdom. One million of the 17 million Guatemalan residents are artisans who use the foot and back strap loom to preserve their history, multi-generational craftsmanship, heritage and dreams. With the resurgence of small craft businesses at the end of the 20th century, more artisans received living wages. They provide culturally rich designs and styles to consumers around the world. Fast fashion brands must tackle the impact of inexpensive clothing production on the livelihoods of artisans. Slow fashion in Guatemala solves the problems encountered in the fashion industry. In addition, it helps preserve the skills and handicrafts of artisans in the midst of a pandemic and an increasingly mechanized world. Quick mode Fast fashion has caused systematic deprivation of Guatemalan artisans as brands push for the production of fashionable clothes. Their deeply cultural conceptions are imitated and stripped of their historical narrative and folklore. Imitations threaten the livelihoods of artisans as they depend on crafts to feed their families. In addition, manual labor preserves their cultural integrity and elevates their ancestral skills. Craftsmen do not have the education, resources or the network for their products to enter global handicraft markets. They are often cut off from the process of non-native designers who sell their textiles to global customers at significant margins. It leaves the artisans unfairly compensated and taken advantage of. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the trials artisans suffering from years of drought, violence and extreme poverty. Slow mode The rise in craft work would elevate 24 Guatemalan ethnic groups and languages, each with their own cultural heritage and craft skills. In May 2016, the Association of Women for the Development of Sacatepequez (AFEDES), an organization for the defense of the rights of indigenous women, bring a bill to Congress collectively recognize and compensate intellectual property rights weavings of indigenous craftsmen. It aims to prevent American and European designers from appropriating designs and textiles and to foster collaboration with Guatemalan artisans. AFEDES is supported by 18 linguistic communities and 30 weaving cooperatives. In 2017, the Constitutional Court of Guatemala ruled for the second time in its favor. The bill has dragged on, but it emphasizes that indigenous peoples must protect their weaving designs as collective intellectual property. Slow Fashion in Guatemala and COVID-19 Slow fashion in Guatemala invests in the economic empowerment of indigenous women, often artisans. Mercado Global, an ethical fashion nonprofit, began making face masks at the start of the pandemic to support more than 750 indigenous artisans and about 5,000 family members. Levi Strauss & Co. has partnered with Mercado Global to supply 7,000 yards of denim from dead animals to make their first 55,000 non-medical grade masks. Their recent Masks Where They Are Needed Most campaign allowed consumers to choose where another mask will be given to those who need it. The artisans making the masks received 15,000 pounds of emergency food and 2,500 masks. At the start of COVID-19, the National Coalition for the Economic Empowerment of Women launched improve the livelihoods of indigenous women. Due to strict COVID-19 lockdown protocols, Guatemalans have struggled to find work or have already lost their job. About 79% of indigenous Guatemalans live in poverty and only one in 10 indigenous women has paid work. This multi-stakeholder alliance between UN Women and the government of Guatemala tackles the barriers that prevent women from participating in the economy and provide economic opportunities. Slow fashion in Guatemala allows artisans to flourish during a global pandemic. Ensuring the prosperity of their cultural crafts requires collaborations and partnerships in the fashion industry. It prevents appropriation, uplifts artisan communities, and elevates their culturally rich textiles to global markets. In turn, slow fashion preserves the essence of artisanal work in Guatemala. – Giselle Magana

Photo: Flickr

