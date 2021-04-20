Kris Van Assche leaves Berluti as the brand takes on a new rhythm – WWD

Add Berluti to Frank Sinatras’ list of fashion – all of them do it in their own way.

The luxury men’s clothing brand will now set its own calendar for the next collections and conclude its collaboration with Kris Van Assche, its artistic director since 2018, has learned from WWD.

“In order to maintain our commitment to both know-how and innovation, we have decided to let Berluti run its own pace and give free rein to its presentation schedule,” Berluti CEO said in a statement. , Antoine Arnault.

The house, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said it would “take a new approach to the collection calendar, choosing its own path to showcase its exceptional products, including collaborative projects and pieces.”

A menswear star who succeeded Hedi Slimane at Dior Homme in 2007 and led the brand for 11 years, Van Assche brought to Berluti meticulous tailoring, zesty colors and runway razzmatazz, transposing the patinas of his famous shoes to clothes and putting Gigi Hadid in a mint green suit speckled with feathers.

It is understood that Berluti’s decision to forge a different direction coincided with the end of Van Assche’s employment contract, and no successor will be appointed.

The Belgian designer, 44, told WWD he will complete some projects and make his final exit from Berluti in a few weeks. “I’m excited about the next step,” he said.

In his statement, Arnault thanked Van Assche, “who throughout his career within the LVMH group has shown remarkable talent in the world of men’s fashion. He brought his own vision to Berluti, notably by integrating new codes into his signatures.

Almost synonymous with black suits, Van Assche was frank that Berluti’s aesthetic was a challenge for him, but he leaned into his heritage to exalt unique features like patinas and the Scritto, an 18th-century handwritten motif. He challenged the artisans of the house to push this know-how into new areas, from a brown leather suit with patinated edges during his first show to the fascinating clothes in color gradients presented on April 8 for the winter 2021.

This collection, his latest, received warm reviews, with WWD noting that the designer had “reached a new level of color mastery” in a collection inspired by the abstract paintings of Berlin-based Russian artist Lev Khesin.

During his tenure, Van Assche brought more aesthetic coherence to Berluti’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, while propelling the brand into new areas, including personalized vintage furniture. He created a new visual identity based on letters carved into a wooden shoe tree dating from 1895, the year Italian founder Alessandro Berluti established himself as a shoemaker in Paris. Van Assche also introduced a new Signature canvas for travel bags and personal accessories.

“I really think I became a better designer because of my work at Berluti and I couldn’t thank my workshop and the artisans there enough,” Van Assche said in prepared remarks. “I have always enjoyed working with workshops – whether it is tailoring or leather goods – and the level of expectations in terms of quality and research was really stimulating.

Bought by LVMH in 1993, Berluti expanded into leather goods in 2005 and in 2011 recruited Ermenegildo Zegna veteran Alessandro Sartori, who partnered with Arnault to develop the elite shoemaker into a style brand of men’s life with complete clothing collections.

Sartori returned to Zegna in 2016 and was succeeded Berluti for a few seasons by Haider Ackermann until Van Assche arrived amid a designer reshuffle at LVMH that saw Kim Jones leave Louis Vuitton to become artistic director. ready-to-wear and accessories for men. collections at Dior, and Virgil Abloh arrives as male artistic director at Vuitton.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Van Assche moved to Paris in 1998 and was part of Slimane’s team at Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Homme before joining him at Dior Homme. He launched a signature brand in 2005 – two years before taking the lead design position at Dior – and discontinued it in 2015. Known for its youth and its many athletic and workwear influences, the Kris Van Assche collection has grown. also impregnated with women’s clothing. .

Berluti now has more than 60 stores around the world and offers tailor-made head-to-toe services in its workshops on rue Marbeuf and rue de Sèvres in Paris. He remains famous for his pumps made from a single piece of seamless leather and its polishing parts – with champagne as the last item of polishing.

LVMH does not break down sales by brand of its core fashion and leather goods business, which includes Dior, Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Givenchy and other well-known brands. Industry sources estimate that the brand generates revenues in the order of 200 million euros.

In the most recent quarter ended March 30, the division saw the kingpin division’s organic sales increase 52% year-on-year.

Amid the coronavirus crisis and the shift to more seasonal fashions, a slew of brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Off-White and Bottega Veneta have set their own collection presentation schedules.

See also:

Antoine Arnault on Generation Y, Respect and Luxury

Kris Van Assche Own Label Shutters

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Van Assche rebuilds Berluti from shoes