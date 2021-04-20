Why designer Prabal Gurung doesn’t just want to ‘stick with fashion’

Prabal Gurung is best known as a world famous luxury fashion designer, whose designs are worn by bold names like the US Vice President Kamala harris, who wore a matching brown ensemble at an inauguration week event in January. But what sets the Nepalese American apart from other designers is his unwavering ability to unite activism, inclusiveness and fairness in his work.

Gurung has long used his platform to advocate for causes close to his heart. His spring 2020 collection asked the question Who Gets To Be American? a phrase that featured on the sashes worn by models in a timely post as the country engaged in a controversial immigration debate. Last summer, as the Black Lives Matter movement reached a crescendo after George floyddead, Gurung used his platform to support the black community and donated the product from one of its collections to The Bail project, a non-profit organization that pays bond for people in need.

In an interview with Asia Blog, Gurung discusses the current rise in anti-Asian hatred and violence in the United States and how he uses his platform to discuss the role fashion has historically played in marginalizing people of color. He also spoke about his desire to be a civically engaged citizen and how he is using his influence to help support and grow the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) businesses, especially during the pandemic.

The interview has been edited slightly for clarity.

Your politically charged 2019 fashion collection focused on what it means to be American. What about the political climate during this time leading up to the 2020 election that made you focus on American identity?

When I create, I tell two unique stories: mine and that of the wearer. I was born in Singapore, grew up in Nepal, and lived in India, London, and Australia before coming to the United States to pursue my dream of becoming a fashion designer. My story is one that could only happen in a place like America, and I continue to live my American dream every day. I have built my brand since its inception as a luxury brand with a soul. It has always meant a holistic dedication to the values ​​of diversity, inclusion and ethical practices, and leveraging my brand’s voice and platform such as runways, capsule collections and social media to amplify the messages around these principles. Fashion doesn’t work in a vacuum and as designers we are storytellers and healers. The collective consciousness of the industry and our audiences has grown, and there is now a more widespread sense of responsibility to ensure that we are up to the moment and change the way we do business in order to contribute. to progress and unity.

In the years leading up to my Spring / Summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection, the highly controversial rhetoric of the Trump administration has reopened deep wounds and disrupted the unity of our country. I have often been challenged about my “Americanness”. At a planning meeting for my brand’s 10th anniversary collection in 2018, an investor asked me to express how I feel about my brand. I began to explain that the American style had always been seen through a white lens. As a first generation Asian immigrant, minority and queer of color, I wanted to redefine the style of the country because our experiences were under-represented. He, in turn, asked, “Well, you don’t look American. How do you define American style?” It was clear to me that he meant that because I was not white, I had no authority to shape the American ideal. He made this statement while I am an American citizen who owns a business in this country that employs Americans and immigrants, pays taxes, and adopts a “Made in America” ethical manufacturing ethic, 90% of our business being locally. originally from New York.

I ended up turning this collection into a celebration of American identity and belonging, sending a diverse cast of models to the catwalk in denim, white short-sleeved shirts, pink prints and, at the final, scarves bearing the question, “Who gets to be American?” Additionally, we sought advice and guidance from experts in the field like my dear friend, immigrant journalist and activist. Jose Antonio Vargas placeholder image, who founded Define American, a non-profit organization showcasing immigrant stories. We wanted to make sure that we did justice to immigration reform while being sensitive to its complexities. As immigrants continue to help shape this “new America,” we must remember all sides of our history and make our past our own while forging a more inclusive future.

While other brands often want to avoid controversy, you’re not afraid to make political statements with your work. How do you respond to critics who think you should stick with fashion? Do you see other creators becoming more outspoken?

I have always believed that fashion and politics are not mutually exclusive. I created the organization Shikshya Nepal Foundation early in my career to empower women and children through education. It all started with a modest goal of improving 300 lives, and we have since been able to impact more than 90,000 lives. I grew up in an extremely involved family, we were encouraged to express our opinions and positively contribute to change in our community. It’s because of this that I’ve always felt an immense responsibility to give back, and that’s why activism has naturally become a key part of the brand. I don’t listen to critics who want me to stay true to fashion. I have the right to express my opinions and I do so through my work and my activism. As designers we are influenced by the world around us and we also make a huge contribution to the global economy.

I see more and more designers becoming more outspoken. I’m excited to see people join the fight and thrilled to be alongside peers who choose to use their platform. No matter the size of a brand, there are ways to make sure you are contributing to the larger conversation and making a difference. I have always believed that the only truth in life is impermanence and that the legacy we choose to leave behind is important. We need to think about what we want to do in our lifetime and how we want to have an impact. It motivates me every day to be fully present. I am more than a designer: I am a committed citizen. I don’t see activism as a talk about political issues, but rather about human issues because they concern us all. I really believe in having tough conversations with those who might disagree with you and walking across the aisle.

You participated in the co-organization of a black and Asian solidarity march with other creators and activists. Why is it important for you to highlight intersectional activism?

The issues that affect marginalized communities have always had a special place in my heart because I know what it’s like to be unrepresented. The only way forward is to make the voices of all marginalized groups heard. Brand decision-makers and boards must be fully diverse and represented by people genuinely willing to engage in difficult and uncomfortable conversations that challenge prejudice or its just performative ally. Since the inception of my brand, diversity and inclusion have been at the forefront of our message, and I continually push the need to dismantle systemic racism and celebrate matriarchy and female energy. It is important that people are not divided in times of injustice. I have always believed that people should come together to condemn racism and anti-immigrant sentiments. Give us the microphone so that we can tell our own stories and create our own stories. We are the majority, all the minority groups that come together are a force to be reckoned with. I really believe in my stronger brand ethic in color which is the idea that the world is a better, stronger and more beautiful place when we celebrate diversity.

You were one of the judges of the Golden Houses Gold Rush Initiative, which provides economic support to Asian and AAPI-led companies. How did you become involved in the initiative? What types of companies have marked you?

Gold Rush came from the first Gold Houses show in New York with which I co-hosted Michelle lee of Seduce to figure out how we could best support the Asian founders and AAPI, just like Gold House did with movies and Hollywood. Around this hour, Harvard Business Review reported that AAPIs are the least likely demographic be promoted to management. As the founder of AAPI, I knew we could either climb the corporate ladder or build our own. Gold Rush was created precisely to help Asian and AAPI Founders provide mentorship, business development opportunities for careers, and an intimate world-class community of the most promising founders. Especially given the recent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and the fact that AAPI companies hardest hit in the pandemic, our focus on sustainable socio-economic equity by investing in the next big companies that are reinventing industries, generating billions of value through IPOs and tens of thousands of employees has never been greater critical. It has been a joy to have been involved from the start.

Our Spring 2021 cohort includes some amazing founders and is revolutionary for us in many ways. Scaling up AAPI’s Asian and female-led businesses was a priority for us, resulting in 60% of the founders in our cohorts being women. Our lineup has expanded to include a new women’s track with organized workshops and mentorship chaired by Julia gouw, long-time president of the East West Bank. We also welcome our most diverse cohort to date (60 percent identify as East Asians, 13 percent as Southeast Asians, and 27 percent as South Asians). There is still work to be done to uplift Asian and AAPI-led companies across all industries, but I am proud to be part of a company that is constantly working to champion them.