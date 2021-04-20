Solution Six OClock: no disguise for these radishes





The growing areas of the south have been sending us excellent radishes for months. Photo by Chronicle / Raincoast Reviews and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page. Content of the article American writer and food stylist Rebekah Peppler demystifies cooking and serving a French meal with Table (Chronicle / Raincoast, $ 42.99), a beautiful collection of 125 recipes, including this salad. Now living in Paris, Peppler has made his mark writing about local cuisine for major US newspapers and magazines, and offers tips for creating the sleek, sexy and sparkling charm of a French night out. Photographs of paintings, by Joann Pai, show happy people enjoying fine cuisine. Reading the glossary in a cookbook can mean wading in dry directions for a legion of pantry and special equipment that you probably don't own. The Pepplers glossary, on the other hand, is talkative and opinionated. For example, she writes that the best butter can be enjoyed as if it were cheese. Fill up on oranges and treat yourself to some freshly squeezed juice, which can be a drink to remember. Keep two mustards in Dijon and whole grain stock and try buttermilk in your coffee. Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article The growing areas of the south have been sending us excellent radishes for months. How about tasting them the French way, plain with good butter, sea salt and a baguette? Butter radish 6 persons 2 bunches of large fresh radishes, trimmed 3 tbsp (45 mL) salted or unsalted butter, cut into small pieces Freshly ground pepper 4 cups (1 L) arugula salad leaves 1 lemon Flaky sea salt Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 C). Cut the radishes in half and scatter them on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with butter and sprinkle with pepper. Roast in preheated oven until radishes start to turn tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and add the arugula. Squeeze the lemon on top and season with S&P. Stir until the greens start to wilt and serve hot. [email protected] Six OClock Solution: Chicken supreme straight from Italy Six OClock Solution: Pantry shelves help with fake pho Six OClock Solution: Sausage cassoulet for traditional flavors

