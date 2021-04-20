Harry Uzoka’s tragedy

But over the past decade, as brands have started trying to appeal to larger markets, many have been keen to launch in more variety. The industry has realized, through black influence on social media and pop culture, that money can be made from blacks and black art, said Philipp Raheem, a photographer who shot for Kanye West. and designer Virgil Abloh. Before, they thought black people didn’t have their audience and black models couldn’t sell. A rising generation of color designers, combined with growing criticism of all-white shows, has helped turn the tide. It was a perfect storm that allowed another standard of beauty to rise, James Scully, a former casting director, tells me. London is really where it all began, and Harry fell into that world.

At the same time, Instagram was disrupting the industry in an unprecedented way: aspiring models in the outskirts of London were using it to contact labels and casting directors directly, without having to go through agents. Or if they already had agents, the rushed models might aggressively promote themselves and gain the attention of new customers. Harry was one of the first Instagram users and naturally good at it, Kennedy, the veteran talent scout told me. Beautifully run, and he always thanks brands and gives credit in the best way. Casting directors now regularly search for unique faces on the streets of immigrant neighborhoods and on Instagram. The casting has exploded, especially the street casting, using social media, Kennedy told me. People go out there and get a ton of followers.

As the culture evolved, young men like Uzoka no longer seemed to view modeling as incompatible with their masculinity. To be successful in an industry that valued beauty, male models had to show aspects of themselves that they could worry about, such as their femininity and vulnerability. But making money with your appearance became a flex, a skill that could gain fame and access the same luxuries as conventional celebrities. And so, two sometimes contradictory ideas were found under the hierarchy of male modeling: the beauty and openness that it demanded, and a conception of virility that always valued domination and swagger. Today, being a model is like being a rock star, said Egbon-Marshall. It is becoming something disadvantaged black boys think they want to do to get out of town halls, he said, referring to UK social housing. Some of these children don’t have passports, they never did anything, they all left school. But if they’re beautiful, there’s a chance they could do this thing.

Many who met Uzoka saw him as sensitive and generous. (I began piecing together his life in 2019 from interviews with friends and colleagues, as well as court transcripts.) He didn’t need to project the machismo. Boys by Girls called him a charming and calm human being. He loved to talk about African history, love and metaphysics, describing himself as a free flying soul, not bound by his physical body. In a photoshoot early in his career, Uzoka pulled out his favorite book, Paulo Coelhos The Alchemist, a novel about the sequel to his dreams, and gave it to the photographer for a better understanding. He had not yet traveled abroad. Manchester was the furthest away he had been on vacation, and he had an obvious, almost innocent, curiosity about the world. He loved horror movies, was fascinated by crystals and spirituality, and hated showing his feet to Leomie Anderson, a fellow model and his girlfriend at the time.

In the community of black male models, others admired Uzoka. There was now more demand for black men in fashion, but there were still only a small number of them working regularly. I really admired models like Harry, and I watched him, said Leonardo Taiwo, a London-born son of Nigerian immigrants who followed Uzoka into the business. I wanted to be recognized as much as him. Everyone respected Harry, he told me. He changed the world. During the time that Uzoka was dating Anderson, Black fans found their relationship inspiring: They embodied a dark-skinned beauty that you don’t often find in fashion. For the creative black community, Harry wasn’t just a role model, stylist Akanbi told me. He was the living representation of possibility.

George Koh found his way into fashion soon after Uzoka, and he had a remarkably similar journey. Born in Liberia, he immigrated to Britain with his family at the age of 2. His mother was a retired chef, his father a security guard. As a teenager, Koh was also caught by the police: he was arrested for possession of drugs and assaulting two police officers. After high school, he studied business economics at university and did an internship at a media agency, but he didn’t know what he wanted to do.

While still a college student, Koh was approached by a talent scout on the street. At first, modeling seemed like a way to make money and try something new. I thought I might be able to travel, he later told the court. Dean Cleary-Patterson was the first agent to sign Koh, at his agency d1, in November 2013. He was one of our best guys, Cleary-Patterson said how wanted Koh is.