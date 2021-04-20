COVID 19 Growth and change until 2030

LONDON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Our reports have been revised for market size, forecast and strategies to take in 2021 after COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global- market- reports

According to The Business Research Companys fashion e-commerce market research report, the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak is expected to support the growth of the online shopping market during the forecast period. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that is spread when a person comes into contact with an infected person or a surface used by the infected person. To prevent the spread of the virus, governments around the world have implemented lockdowns and advised people to practice social distancing. Many countries have imposed restrictions on movement within the country. These lockouts have increased the demand for fashion e-commerce as people look forward to shopping in retail stores. For example, a UK-based online fast fashion company Boohoo reported a 45% increase in sales in the three months through May 2020. During the pandemic, consumers are finding it to be. safer to order clothes and accessories online rather than going outside to physical stores, which is expected. to continue into the forecast period, thereby supporting the market growth.

The global fashion e-commerce market is expected to grow from $ 549.55 billion in 2020 at $ 668.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth is mainly driven by business resumption and adaptation to the new normal while recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which previously led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, the remote work and closure of business activities which resulted in operational challenges. The size of the e-commerce fashion market is expected to reach $ 1207.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

Ecommerce Fashion Industry Analysis Asia Pacific be the larger region in the global fashion e-commerce market, representing 32.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. In the future, the fastest growing regions in the fashion e-commerce market will be the South America and Middle East, where growth will be at the CAGR of 16.7% and 15.7% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.1% and 12.1% respectively.

The growing awareness of internet shopping and e-commerce is expected to support the growth of the fashion e-commerce industry through 2023. Global internet access in general is leading to an increase in e-commerce awareness among the world’s population, and the industry will benefit from this growing internet penetration globally. According to Cisco, global internet penetration will increase to 58% by 2021, up from 44% in 2016. Social media technologies are also expected to help fashion e-commerce companies promote their products and services directly to customers. As a result of affordable and expanded access to the Internet, social media platforms, industry-specific online magazines and forums, consumer awareness of fashion products such as fashion accessories, clothing, footwear and other luxury goods are expected to increase, which will benefit the market in the future. .

