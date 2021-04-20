Fashion
Milumia yellow dress looks like Heidi Klums $ 1,050 version
Does not have the color yellow just make you smile? It is the color of the sun, of happiness, of heat and sometimes of cake. Just sporting the color yellow is a sure-fire way to look chic on a hot day, and when you add flowers you really can’t lose!
The only way to lose is to spend over $ 1000 on this look. Heidi klum recently wore a yellow floral dress that had We head over heels, but when we saw the price we had to take a step back. We knew there had to be other!
Get the Milumia Boho Flowy V Neck Floral Mini Dress (originally $ 43) for only $ 34 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
Klum introducing himself to America has talent is basically a parade every time. This time around, she was wearing her yellow Zimmermann dress ($ 1,050), dainty nude heels and a straw tote. The look was so springy, we had to recreate it somehow. We just knew we didn’t want to lose that much money. That’s why we searched until we found this fluid dress Milumia on Amazon!
This dress is extremely Klums-like in virtually every way. Even the shades of yellow, pink, green and white of the dress and the floral print match the more expensive version. They also both have a mini, doll-like silhouette, with the waistline starting high and leaving plenty of room for the skirt to be fluffy and flowing. The cut is meant to be a bit oversized, so if you want a more fitted look, consider reducing the size. Just like Klums, this dress has contrasting sleeves and a V-neckline. This neckline has a nice lace-up detail too!
This dress is light and airy, and with its flowy fit, you can even rock it as a blanket over your swimsuit. Don’t limit yourself to this one look. We want to see him with heels for a date or a wedding in the garden, or with mules and a sun hat for a brunch on the sidewalk!
This dress comes in seven other variations, including another yellow with a darker floral print. You’ll also find options in red, orange, navy, purple, black, and pink, so you have a lot of potential gorgeous outfits waiting for you in the near future. Pick up your favorite today!
Not your style? Buy more Milumia here and see more dresses here!
