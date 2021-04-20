Dresses, nail polish and beauty items are not gendered

This piece is by no means going to reinvent the wheel or offer a revolutionary stitch, but it’s a conversation we need to have.

Dresses, nail polish, and beauty items labeled For Men aren’t gendered, even though the words are boldly printed.

They are marketed to a specific gender because it is a surefire way to get money. In addition, men’s masculinity is so fragile that they need to know what clothing or care items they can use.

Before delving into the cause of this evacuation, let’s remember that gender is socially constructed. Put simply, society plays a huge role in describing what is feminine and masculine, and what is acceptable for men and women to do and wear.

“Boys don’t use nail polish”, “girls shouldn’t wear pants”, “boys can’t wear dresses” and “it’s not very feminine” are examples of how whose society tries to force people to adopt gender roles. This is all bull ***.

The notion of gendered clothing or items does not make sense when you realize that it is a garment or item that has been made with materials that both men and women wear / use.

Certainly, it must be recognized that some items have been designed to adapt to the body shapes of men and women, but also that body shapes are not limited to a particular gender. Not all men and women have the same body type. Sometimes things in the men’s section are more suitable for women, and vice versa.

Body shape is not gender specific, so clothing styles shouldn’t be based on a generalized idea of ​​shape either.

People can wear what they want and buy the clothes they want with the money they have. The only difference is that men are generally afraid of the implications for them of buying something in the women’s section.

One of my favorite exchanges recently was when radio DJ Rob Forbes posted a photo of himself wearing a red dress in honor of Dr Sindi Van Zyl.

“#ADressForSindi. With pockets. RIP Doc. 💔”

Someone felt attacked by the image to respond, “How come you, a man, are wearing a dress? It’s bad, bad.”

Forbes delivered a delightful response: “It was for the Doc Sindi memorial. And how are you touched by an item of clothing?” It’s a piece of cloth. He literally can’t hurt you.

“Is your world so fragile that a piece of cloth can threaten it? Bad bad bad? Take a hold. These are clothes.”

Next to the good laugh the exchange gave me, I applaud Forbes because he rocked that dress.

What also makes it special is that Forbes didn’t wear a dress as a costume or a joke, which men often do, but rather in this specific case because he wanted to honor Dr. Sindi.

I don’t want to praise him too much because what he has done is something queer people have been doing for generations.

Queer people have been wearing dresses for ages and get attacked for it. This has happened historically and continues to happen.

Queer people are often the pioneers of something and then harassed for it, only to make it socially acceptable once straight men have done it.

While this topic is a separate thesis for another day, the point is that wearing dresses has nothing to do with sex.

Even having to buy a nail clipper, I was surprised to see that such a small item was also labeled “For Men”.

Who knew that men had different nails than women?

Recently, it was announced that rapper Machine Gun Kelly will be launching a unisex nail polish line. While it’s great that he’s diversifying his portfolio, the need to market nail polish as unisex has left many confused.

Nail polish has always been unisex. Both men and women use nail polish (grunge says hello).

This is just one example among a multitude of examples that show that gendered clothes or products make no sense.

Will men burn using or wearing deodorant, lotion, dresses, earrings, nail polish or makeup marketed and used by women?

No, it doesn’t make any difference.

If everything labeled “For Men” had its content replaced with products that are primarily used by women, men wouldn’t be any wiser.

If clothing stores suddenly stopped having men’s and women’s sections and people could buy whatever they wanted, wouldn’t that make the process less stressful?

Just imagine choosing an item you like and leaving, instead of reading the fine print and expecting what is “meant for you.”

The only difference is the label and that is often the point.

The only gendered thing in all the items we use in our lives are the labels we put on them and the people.

* Theolin Tembo is a content producer.

** The opinions expressed here are not necessarily those of the independent media.