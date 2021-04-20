Malkin and Kapanen join the team in contactless fashion

1. Malkin and Kapanen participate without contact

Evgeni malkin and Kasperi Kapanen joined the team on the ice for the first time since sustaining respective lower body injuries, with both players wearing non-contact white jerseys.

Taking this step in the rehabilitation process is a huge positive as both players have been long-term sidelined. Malkin has missed the last 16 games, while Kapanen has missed the last 12.

“It’s really encouraging from our perspective,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s an essential part of coming back to the game, getting these guys to surround their teammates and also putting them in an environment of reading and reacting.

“So we have to get these guys more and more into real-world play scenarios. That’s an important aspect of returning to play. So that’s part of the thinking process. It’s really encouraging that these guys are out on the ice with us. . “

Video: Coach Sullivan speaks to media

He said they had rough dates in mind that they believe Malkin and Kapanen will be available from a full participation standpoint, which is the next progression from here.

“Obviously, when they get to this point in the rehabilitation process, we get feedback every day about these guys and where they are at, and we try to make the best decisions as a result,” Sullivan said.

Returning on April 12, general manager Ron Hextall said he expects Kapanen will be back in about 10-14 days – with today marking day 8 – and that Malkin is expected to return before the end of the regular season. . But regardless of when they join the roster, just having them around today was a big boost for their teammates.

“Seeing them there is really good for us,” Zach Aston-Reese mentionned. “Geno was flying today, so was Kappy. They’re two guys who are just going to add to our attack, and we’re excited to get them back soon.”

2. Aston-Reese helps design military warm-up jerseys

Helping design the military green warm-up jerseys for tonight’s Military Appreciation game was a much bigger undertaking than Aston-Reese had anticipated.

“Yeah, that was tough,” Aston-Reese said. “They sent me all the materials and a sewing machine, and the last few weeks I’ve been working hard.”

At this point, Aston-Reese couldn’t keep a straight face.

‘I’m just kidding. It was more of a collaboration, ”he said.

Pro Knitwear, the jersey supplier to the Penguins, reached out to Aston-Reese to help them with the process since he has an undergraduate degree in Northeast Graphic Design and has contributed to other projects before (such as Penguins’ St. Patrick’s Day cover design in 2019).

“I just gave them different ideas and things like that, and they sent me some concepts,” Aston-Reese said.

From there, Aston-Reese spoke with Penguins director of communications Evan Schall to determine what the final design should be.

They went through a few versions and ultimately decided to have each jersey represent each of the six branches of the military: army, marine corps, navy, air force, space force. and the coast guard.

Each player was able to choose their branch, with the required patch on the shoulder as well as the currency on the rear nameplate. For example, it will say AIM HIGH for the Air Force rather than the player’s last name.

“There were things we couldn’t do due to the time constraints, but overall we’re pretty happy with what we did,” said Aston-Reese.

3. Pens Respond to Marleau’s NHL Record

Patrick Marleau passed Gordie Howe for most NHL games when the Sharks forward hit number 1,768 on Monday against Vegas.

The majority of those games have come with the Sharks, as he has appeared in 1,596 games in 21 seasons with the franchise. But Marleau also played 164 games with Toronto and, of course, eight games with Pittsburgh after being acquired on the trade deadline last season.

Tweet from @SanJoseSharks: 👀 gloves pic.twitter.com/XvUk6MF3uH

“The fact that he’s played the most games in league history, I think, is an indication of his character and his passion for the game,” said Sullivan. “He loves being around the rink, he loves being with his teammates, he loves playing the game. You don’t play as many games as he does if you don’t have a passion for the game, and that was my observation at when Patty was here with our team. “

As Sullivan said, his teammates, coaches and really everyone here in Pittsburgh have so much respect for Marleau and what he has been able to accomplish.

“I think he was an inspiration to our band when he was here,” Sullivan said. “We couldn’t be happier for him. It’s a big compliment to him. It’s just one more reward. I think he can add to the legacy he has built for himself as a player in this league. “

BONUS: work flow

The pens have changed line compared to the last game, with Sam lafferty register on the fourth line for Radim Zohorna.

Here is the pen workflow …

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

McCann-Carter-Zucker

Aston-Reese-Blueger-Rodrigues

Sceviour-Jankowski-Lafferty

Dumoulin-Letang

Matheson-This

Pettersson-Marino

Friedman-Ruhwedel