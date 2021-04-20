Fashion’s biggest spring trend is also the most literal

Egg Mode

Instagram / Instyle.com

Everyone reacts to stress differently, and after a year of shared uproar, some unpredictable results have included: influencers chicken farm and egg salad sandwich t-shirt sell like hot cakes. Designers, from Edie Parker at Bottega Veneta sell egg-shaped clothing in egg-inspired colors (the latter makes shoes in a shade called egg yolk). Others have real egg designs. This, in a year when many of us have, say, lowered the bar of home cooking and come to rely on the humble egg for our daily protein. Spring is officially here, and it’s starting to look like the season’s biggest fashion trend is probably the most literal too: eggs. They are suddenly everywhere.

The obsession with eggs is something we are working on. At some point in 2019, the most loved photo on instagram was a random egg. The pandemic only amplified the power of the egg, giving it unexpected significance. After more than a year of being locked away, overwhelmed, irrelevant, we can see something of a rebirth of a fresh start in egg symbolism that seems too necessary as many begin to plan their escape into outdoors. For those stepping out of the house for the first time, there’s comfort in the soft, soothing color palette of Eggs; their shape without a single hard edge.

“What better perfect totem pole for this new year of fresh beginnings and hope?”

Susan alexandra

We simply cannot escape the egg. Even the cool downtown queen and supplier of quirky bead bags you can’t scroll Instagram without seeing is in it. Susan Alexandra created a bag with a large pearl yellow egg like the one you’ll find in your hot bodega sandwich (also available as a hair clip). In one brilliant shade of sky blue with its almost neon yellow, the bag is a playful piece with a much deeper meaning. “I infuse all of my pieces with symbolism, and the eggs represent rebirth and new beginnings,” Alexandra explains. “What better perfect totem pole for this New Year of new beginnings and hope? The egg is such a charming and visually appealing symbol that is both irreverent and nostalgic.”

The story continues

And when we said “literally” we meant it: This line is made in collaboration with the country’s leading ethical and sustainable producer of real eggs, Handsome Brook Farms. Buyers can get cartons of farm-fresh eggs with their egg bag and bar, and donate eggs to community refrigerators in New York City.

As for haute couture, there are almost too many eggs on the runway to put in our basket. For Loewe Spring 2021, designer Jonathan Anderson rendered heavily puffed voluminous pieces, rounded sleeves and cocoon-shaped skirts that looked like a Hard egg ready to drop in a lunch box. Louis Vuitton also had a blobby coats and jackets for the spring of 2021 like a flowing egg on the plate, and a few seasons earlier, released a perfectly formed egg bag, dubbed the LV Egg Case.

Spring’s biggest trend is also its most literal

Getty Images

Rising designer Caroline Hu’s spring 2021 collection was entirely made in white dress looks particularly like the bulbous silhouette of egg white you might find in your salad, with the textural feeling of its broken, jagged shell. (A bit of a feathery and fluffy feel, too, it’s almost a “ chicken or egg ” riddle rendered in fabric.) Prada’s Spring 2021 coats in a color that can only be described as hard baked yellow hanging over the wearer like a protective shell.

Like boys and JW Andersons’ The fall 2021 collections also showed very round, portable egg concoctions resembling cocoons (the first of which had films of fabric resembling egg white and the second resembling a crushed boiled egg. for a lazy Sunday morning). And there has been absolutely no shortage of buttery-hued egg accessories, like Edie Parker’s Cracked Egg Clutch and tray.

We can also thank Simone Rocha for the trend. A few seasons ago, Rocha started producing elegant egg-shaped handbags in marbled pink, black and pearly white leather, and for spring 2021, she introduced pearl chains, inlaid handles. gemstone and pearl suspenders (pictured in the collage above). “I designed the Pearl Egg as I wanted to take something so historically classic but create something refined and playful,” says Rocha. “Play with proportion, so that it can contain and rock your things.” Like a real egg, the silhouette serves as warm, fragile and feminine protection for what is inside.

“I have always been drawn to the shape of the egg as a symbol of life, fertility and purity.”

Sophie buhai

Fetish fashion jeweler, Sophie Buhai has been selling egg pendants since 2015, and in 2021, considers them a real signature of the brand. “I have always been drawn to the shape of the egg as a symbol of life, fertility and purity,” she says. “Some of my favorite artists performed the egg in their own way, including [bronze artist Constantin] Brancusi and Man ray. I love the surreal quality of the silver egg around a woman’s neck. It is a powerful symbol to adorn oneself. She also offers them in gold.

The fashion egg dates back hundreds of years, and it’s almost impossible to forget the OG: Faberg, the Russian jewelry brand founded in 1842 that continues to make everything luxury. Dating back to the brand’s early days, the reason for exploring eggs as adornments was similar to what makes them popular today: an ode to femininity and organic beauty. “Mainly because it is a perfect design, thanks to mother nature, we make very simple gold pendants without any other adornment to emphasize its natural beauty,” says Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, Global Sales Manager by Faberg. “We make Faberg eggs in all colors and sizes, but only in one shape, because we believe we cannot surpass the perfection of nature. This year, the jewelry brand collaborated with Game of thrones for the 10th anniversary of the show. The result? A $ 2.2 million 18k white gold egg with diamond tiles and rainbow moonstones that feel very dragon chic. If that proves anything, it’s that 2021 is the year of the egg.

The current egg trend plays on the natural elements, going beyond form to celebrate the many soothing hues eggs spread, from creamy whites to farmer’s market chestnuts. And the manicurists have already said yellow the color of the season for summer 2021. If you have yellow fingers in your future, it won’t be hard to complete the look. Fendi, Gucci and Chloe have swept egg farm-friendly shades of neutrals throughout their spring 2021 collections.

Fendi gave us a well cooked omelet Dresses, pictured above next to the shadow of a blackbird egg. Gucci served carton egg beaters directly onto a pair of tights (below) and Bags. Meanwhile, Chlo kept things cool Dresses the color of a light poaching. And the internet’s beloved brands Khaite and Nanushka, which were already well known for their casual wear in calming colors, stepped up their ovo-inspired offerings in spring 2021: Khaite with more hard-boiled egg-shaped sleeves and cool, eggshell-white undertones; Nanushka with a color palette that borders on the more organic side of things slightly yellowed, soft browns.

Designer Simon Jacquemus has, in recent seasons, rendered crop tops, structured pants and sundresses in the softest hues of organic brown, buttery yellow and off-white. On the brand’s website right now, a lookbook features a model landing in a field, who could very well be looking for free-range eggs. For spring 2021, the brand’s overcooked yellow skirts and pants took a front seat, bringing more yellows and whites barely there for the ride. White dress with a rounded bottom resembles the perfect boiled egg perched on its cup.

In 2021, fashion has proven to be comfortable, that’s for sure. Many people have swapped jeans for sweatshirts or cute stretchy pants without looking back. Now that many are experiencing their first tastes of leaving the house (and dressing accordingly), fashion has found a new way to bring comfort: oddly enough, it’s in the form of a comfort food.