17 low-cut dresses you can wear for brunch, the beach, and more

Our plan this summer is to turn heads with our looks. Hey, it’s been a long year of indoor wear, we deserve it. The key to stunting in style when temperatures soar? Low-cut pieces!

With that in mind, we’ve picked our current favorite 17 dresses that feature plunging and dramatic necklines in a handful of styles. Some of these dresses are shorter, some have a maxi fit, some are looser and others have a bodycon vibe. Critics claim these styles are some of the most flattering dresses they’ve ever owned and they were all obsessed with them! Read on to learn more about our top picks and get ready to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe!

17 versatile low dresses for spring and summer

Shorter dresses shorter

1. This fitted shape VANCOL dress drapes effortlessly, creating a glamorous silhouette! If you want to collect compliments, this is definitely a rocking dress.

2. We love the V-neckline on this wrap dress from ECOWISH it’s flattering for so many different body types!

3. Another solid wrap dress is this customer favoriteof Relipop, which has a ruffle trim along the hems!

4. Do you like lace? This AOOKSMERY dress is covered with lace from top to bottom, and its low v-neckline can highlight your figure!

5. Bring some heat! This slip dress A. We live has a triangle neckline and a loose, lightweight fit ideal for summer.

6. This PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Wrap Dress has pleats in the skirt that will keep you spinning all day!

7. We also love the lantern style long sleeves on this chiffon wrap dress uguest!

8. Although this is technically a mini romper, this Relipop number has the most gorgeous ruffles that make you feel like a traditional dress!

9. This metallic dress Ophestin has a stunning draped neckline and the most interesting design is a sight for sure!

ten. The gathers on this deep V-neck backless dress Jennyarn makes it so flattering, even though it’s practically skin-tight!

Midi and long dresses

11. This Yidarton midi dress has the cutest tie detail at the base of the plunging neckline. Buyers are obsessed and it’s easy to see why!

12. The best way to describe this long and flowing maxi chiffon from Remelon? Fit for a Greek goddess!

13. This MARSEN plunging V-neck dress is a solid option for more formal functions, but you can definitely dress it up too!

14. The plunging V-neckline this Joteisy midi dress is created with a button detail that goes down the front. Clever!

15. This SheIn satin maxi dress is another great example of a dress that you can dress up for a night out, but totally wear on a romantic stroll on the beach!

16. Over 5000 buyers are more than happy with this maxi plunging V-neck wallet from BerryGo!

17. Were crushed by the classic bohemian look of this R. We Live long dress it’s timeless!

