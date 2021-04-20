38 iconic fashion photos of the 80s best fashion moments of the 80s





Getty Images Oh, the 1980s … when wide epaulets and long sleeves had an unbreakable grip on closets everywhere. While many must-have looks from this decade have been put to bed, there are still many iconic trends that we lean on that have cropped up around this time. That statement belt you got? Or those everyday biker shorts? Or that puff-sleeved dress? All of them are * extremely * from the ’80s. To pay homage to the pioneers, we’ve rounded up unforgettable and defining style moments from the decade, from Princess Di’s blazer and jeans to Diana Ross’s sparkling red dress. Here, 38 fashion photos from the 80s that will take you back to the days of perms, leggings and sequins. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 nineteen eighty one Decked out in striped leggings and a lycra bodysuit, Heather Locklear looked like the poster girl of the decade. 2 nineteen eighty one Model Iman accompanied Calvin Klein to the Met Gala wearing a shimmering gold dress he designed. 3 nineteen eighty one During her iconic wedding, Princess Diana wore a dress worth over $ 100,000. It consisted of 10,000 pearls and weighed 20 pounds! 4 nineteen eighty one A pair of models happily roamed the streets of Paris with André Courrèges’s fall-winter 1981 collection. They definitely looked at rhinestones and sequins for their looks. 5 1982 Models Jerry Hall and Marie Helvin looked like they’d stepped straight out of the set of Dallas at Royal Ascot. 6 1983 Goldie Hawn absolutely owned this leopard print blouse at a party in New York City. (Shout at Kurt Russell from behind!) 7 1983 Grace Jones is known for her bold fashion looks, and that eye-catching hat and plunging figure she wore to the Grammy Awards was just that. 8 1983 Janet Jackson looked radiant at the 10th Annual American Music Awards, where she wore this strapless red tiered dress. 9 1983 For this photoshoot, Cyndi Lauper took to the streets of London in a dress with an artistic palette of colors. ten 1984 For this performance, singer Sade wore her oversized polka dot shirt with a black belt that hugs the waist. 11 1984 Featuring none other than Jane Fonda wearing the standard aerobics equipment she’s worn throughout this decade. Her workouts were beyond popularity! 12 1985 If there’s one fact about Madonna in the ’80s, it’s that she loved to layer her necklaces. This ensemble she wore to the American Music Awards is the perfect example. 13 1985 Has anyone looked prettier in a giant sweater dress than Jamie Lee Cutis? I do not think so. 14 1985 Model Jerry Hall looked captivating during this charity fashion show, where she appeared on the runway in a gift box! 15 1985 Iconic rockstar Joan Jett wore this very patriotic ensemble for a July 4th concert. 16 1986 Brooke Shields rang her 21st birthday by wearing this bright green dress with super puffed sleeves. 17 1986 Here, actress Joan Collins was spotted on the set of Dynasty like her character Alexis Carrington. Isn’t that what most people wear at the airport? 18 1986 Madonna rocked a pixie cut and black outfit from head to toe on the set of the “Papa Don’t Preach” music video. 19 1987 Lisa Bonet channeled her inner rockstar to the MTV Video Music Awards by wearing a large leather jacket over a fringed bralette. 20 1987 Joan Collins looked like a springtime dream at this English golf tournament. The bright yellow look really paired with her neutral accessories. 21 1987 Dolly Parton hosted a variety show in the most Dolly Parton-ish sparkling white dress possible. 22 1987 Whitney Houston and her mom, Cissy, both dressed to impress for this Mother’s Day special. 23 1987 A young Alyssa Milano looked sporty-chic in black and white biker shorts and a scoop-neck tank top. 24 1987 Here, Princess Diana wore an Escada coat with a Phillip Somerville hat in Berlin. I mean, this woman literally ran 80’s fashion. Sorry, I don’t make the ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯ rules. 25 1987 Diana Ross gave off pure superstar energy in this sparkling red column dress. 26 1988 For the 60th Academy Awards, Cher wore this absolutely legendary Bob Mackie dress. 27 1988 Princess Diana kept it casual with jeans, a blazer, boots and a baseball cap during this outing. 28 1988 Even before Carrie Bradshaw existed, Sarah Jessica Parker was already producing daring red carpet looks. She gave real flower power during this Amnesty International benefit concert. 29 1988 Paula Abdul dominated the dance floor with hoops and a flashy blue waistcoat in the “Forever Your Girl” music video. 30 1988 Here Naomi Campbell walked the YSL catwalk in this black blazer mini dress. 31 1988 Goldie Hawn went for a chic holiday vibe in this sleek white outfit and ultra-cool sunglasses with a bold forehead. 32 1988 What is 80s fashion if not extreme neon tones? This Dior Fall / Winter runway look embraced all possible colors, complete with an orange corset, an emerald green skirt and a hot pink satin jacket. 33 1988 This unidentified diva caught everyone’s attention during a Harlem drag ball, wearing elbow-length gloves and a strapless bodycon dress. 34 1989 Julia Roberts stopped in for a movie premiere in an oversized white sweater and killer over the knee boots. 35 1989 Princess Di has had countless iconic fashion moments. This contrasting Catherine Walker suit she wore in Dubai is only from the 80s. 36 1989 This photo of Linda Evangelista at a Calvin Klein fashion show has obtained to be on one of Harry Styles’ inspirational paintings. 37 1989 Here, a model wears a structured yellow and orange jacket by Thierry Mugler. I can totally see Kim K donning that same piece today, just saying. 38 1989 And last but not least, Iman wore this Yves Saint Laurent brown draped number for the 1989 collection, working the runway like only Iman can. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

