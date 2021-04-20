Donations Aim to Help KTC Students Dress for Success | Local News





The clothes collected and kept in a supply closet at the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester will soon help graduate students get jobs. Michelle Warmuth, career specialist at KTC, said she started collecting work clothes for students after seeing a need. I started receiving donations from our staff right after spring break, Warmuth said. Warmuth said that while helping students with mock interviews and other career advice, she should often help a student put on attire appropriate enough to be worn during an interview. Most of these students, especially our mature students, are starting over, most of them have nothing, Warmuth said. Warmuth said she contacted Shared Blessings last year to help the students. Some students received help with their clothing needs, but she wanted something that could be more private for the students. But I wanted something here for our students so that they could come here because some of them are embarrassed to ask for help, Warmuth said. And I never want them to feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask for an outfit. Although Warmuth has collected a few small piles of clothes so far, she is asking the community to come together to help the hundreds of students who attend the KTC. I got some really good stuff, but we need more, Warmuth said. We serve more than 500 students, adults and high schools. She said her goal was to have the closet fully stocked and ready for the students when they return in August. Those interested in donating clothing to the cause can contact Warmuth by calling 918-426-0940 or sending an email to [email protected] I want them to have nice work clothes, Warmuth said. If they want to donate, it’s a professional. Any help from the community would be great. Warmuth accepts work clothes, shoes, heels, ties and nice jeans, as well as all clothes racks and hangers to help keep clothes organized. Warmuth said she knew firsthand what it was like not having nice clothes for work and that’s why she wanted to start this project. I know when I started my career I didn’t have a lot of outfits, Warmuth said. So that’s my passion behind it. To help students. Contact Derrick James at [email protected]

