Fashion
Michael Strahan shares his fitness story and new clothing line
Michael strahan is a man of many talents. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is an NFL legend, sports commentator, sympathetic daytime television and game show host, and most recently a clothing line designer with his MSX by Michael Strahan collection – but whatever. what he does for his daily job (or job) he always worked hard to keep his body in top shape.
The start of Strahan’s journey with fitness is decidedly do not what you expect from someone who has become one of the most feared passing throwers in the history of professional football. After realizing his older brothers were making fun of his butt at 13, young Michael decided it was time to tone up. His guide? One of the most iconic workouts in fitness history. As popular as his new workout was back then, it might be the last thing you envisioned as a first step into the world of fitness and training for a high level defensive end.
“I literally bought the Jane Fonda VHS tape,” Strahan said casually. Men’s health HQ to discuss his lifelong fitness journey. “I watched TV – every commercial break I did push-ups and sit-ups. Or I would do the leg lifts like Jane Fonda.
Strahan quickly moved on to scheduled workouts more consistently with his father, Major Gene “Willie” Strahan, Sr., after Michael proved his dedication and consistency in training. The two trained together every day, using programs Strahan Sr. created using information from magazines and an old personal computer. “There was no better training partner for me than having my dad because not only did it help me gain confidence, but it also made my relationship with him an amazing one for one. young child with his father, ”said Michael. of the period, which was spent in Mannheim, Germany, in a US military post.
Soon after, his father sent Michael to the United States to play high school football. Michael ended up with a scholarship to Texas State University, became an NFL prospect, and landed with the New York Giants.
That’s when he started putting on weight to compete in the league, using a fast food diet to pump up to 285 pounds on his 6’5 ” frame. “It just wasn’t me,” Strahan said. “And as I got older I lost weight because I felt I didn’t need the girth to help me when I was out of position on a game, I knew the technique at that point. But once I figured out the technique, I didn’t need the weight. “
During his career, Strahan has said that the main focus of his training is heavyweight. Part of that training was just to show off his strength – and after his playing days ended in 2008, he changed direction again to lose his football weight.
“I had to work out with a lot more cardio,” he said. “Flexibility, yoga – has completely changed my life.” The emphasis is now on the use of lighter weights and functional movements. Now Strahan says he feels better now at 49 than at 25.
Check out this quick workout that Strahan shared on his visit and try it out in your own routine. Just be sure to take note of it and listen to your body. Rest when you need it.
Michael Strahan Workout Series
10 minutes
3 sets of 20 meters
3 sets of 10 reps per side
3 sets of 20 meters
3 sets of 8 reps
3 sets of 15 reps
Want to check out Strahan’s cut? Here are some of our top picks from his new collection.
Want more celebrity workout routines? Discover all our Train Like videos.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]