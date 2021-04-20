Michael Strahan shares his fitness story and new clothing line

Michael strahan is a man of many talents. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is an NFL legend, sports commentator, sympathetic daytime television and game show host, and most recently a clothing line designer with his MSX by Michael Strahan collection – but whatever. what he does for his daily job (or job) he always worked hard to keep his body in top shape.

The start of Strahan’s journey with fitness is decidedly do not what you expect from someone who has become one of the most feared passing throwers in the history of professional football. After realizing his older brothers were making fun of his butt at 13, young Michael decided it was time to tone up. His guide? One of the most iconic workouts in fitness history. As popular as his new workout was back then, it might be the last thing you envisioned as a first step into the world of fitness and training for a high level defensive end.

“I literally bought the Jane Fonda VHS tape,” Strahan said casually. Men’s health HQ to discuss his lifelong fitness journey. “I watched TV – every commercial break I did push-ups and sit-ups. Or I would do the leg lifts like Jane Fonda.

Strahan quickly moved on to scheduled workouts more consistently with his father, Major Gene “Willie” Strahan, Sr., after Michael proved his dedication and consistency in training. The two trained together every day, using programs Strahan Sr. created using information from magazines and an old personal computer. “There was no better training partner for me than having my dad because not only did it help me gain confidence, but it also made my relationship with him an amazing one for one. young child with his father, ”said Michael. of the period, which was spent in Mannheim, Germany, in a US military post.

Soon after, his father sent Michael to the United States to play high school football. Michael ended up with a scholarship to Texas State University, became an NFL prospect, and landed with the New York Giants.

That’s when he started putting on weight to compete in the league, using a fast food diet to pump up to 285 pounds on his 6’5 ” frame. “It just wasn’t me,” Strahan said. “And as I got older I lost weight because I felt I didn’t need the girth to help me when I was out of position on a game, I knew the technique at that point. But once I figured out the technique, I didn’t need the weight. “

During his career, Strahan has said that the main focus of his training is heavyweight. Part of that training was just to show off his strength – and after his playing days ended in 2008, he changed direction again to lose his football weight.

“I had to work out with a lot more cardio,” he said. “Flexibility, yoga – has completely changed my life.” The emphasis is now on the use of lighter weights and functional movements. Now Strahan says he feels better now at 49 than at 25.

Check out this quick workout that Strahan shared on his visit and try it out in your own routine. Just be sure to take note of it and listen to your body. Rest when you need it.

Michael Strahan Workout Series

10 minutes

3 sets of 20 meters

3 sets of 10 reps per side

3 sets of 20 meters

3 sets of 8 reps

3 sets of 15 reps

