Fashion
All the stars who have worn weed-themed styles
These stars give haute couture a whole new meaning.
While some celebrities are content to add a hint of hemp to their lives with soothing CBD ointments, others express their love for cannabis more directly with weed-themed clothing and accessories.
Chelsea Handler didn’t wait 4/20 to show off her hot, smoky look, rocking a marijuana-print bikini in the snow earlier this month.
But the comedian and cannabis advocate is far from the first to seepot-idental in those leafy looks.
Long beforethe legalization of marijuana has reached many states, stars have led the way with their outfits like Kristen Stewart, who rocked a more minimalist takeon the Handlers head-themed bikini in 2008.
And something must have been in the air in 2012, when Rihanna and Lady Gaga, both dressed in marijuana, set off for separate Halloween parties. accessorized with a green bouquet, while Mother Monster pies of leaves from a pot.
Disney might not have been too happy when “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgenswalked out in a T-shirt that said Dankin the famous House of Mouse typeface from 2014.
She followed up with Jacquie Aiche “Sweet Leaf” hoops ($ 5,000) on the 2015 MTV VMA red carpet, and has since been spotted in several other pieces in the collection.
Hudgens may have passed on the plant-inspired trend to another former Disney darling: bang-smoker pop star Miley Cyrus, whose Bangerz era in the mid-2010s was characterized by pot-themed performances.
In 2019, the now understated singer incorporated the stoner symbol in more subtle ways, opting for a studded diamond. Sydney Evan Necklace ($ 1290) to matchher delicate grass leaf tattoo.
Bella Hadid is also a fan of ganja-themed gems, having model of the Happy Leaves necklace by Bulgari in 2018 and sported her favorite emerald encrusted Ele Karela “Mary Jane” Necklace ($ 3,160) on no less than a dozen occasions in recent years.
WithNew York becomes the last state To legalize weed, it’s safe to say that the stylish smoking trend isn’t going to end anytime soon.
