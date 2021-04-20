Which Syracuse programs would be included in a Super League?

If you haven’t heard, the sports world has been rocked by the announcement of 12 of the world’s biggest football clubs, which also happen to be 12 of the world’s biggest sports teams, announcing that they are going to try to form a Super League. Nobody likes it, it’s a shameless cash grab, and it’s so perfectly 2021 that it probably should have been announced in 2020!

But because the sport is nothing but a blatant copy, what if every sport in the NCAA decides that enough is enough and wants to form their own Super Leagues? How many Syracuse programs would be considered in the Top 12 based on a combination of legacy, success and resources?

Group creation programs (Barcelona / Real Madrid / Manchester United / Juventus Bracket)

Male lacrosse: The team to which you cannot refuse entry. Syracuse men’s lacrosse is essentially the Barcelona / Real Madrid of the collegiate lacrosse world. 11 NCAA titles are the most important in tournament history. Two Tewaarton Award winners (and Mike Powell has won it twice), 23 members of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame, countless professional players and legendary head coaches are the driving force behind the Syracuse male lacrosse. And much like European football, not a season goes by without a period of time when a good chunk of the fan base wants to fire the manager.

Programs you don’t want to skip (Milan / Chelsea / Arsenal / Manchester City / Liverpool / Atletico Bracket)

Men’s basketball: Weve had the Syracuse is a blue blood? enough talk here to firmly say that UCLA / Kansas / Kentucky / Duke / UNC are probably founding the Super League. That said, much like the formation of the Big East, Syracuse was probably among the group’s early calls. There’s history, there’s a legendary head coach, and even with mediocre results in the regular season, there’s a postseason success unmatched by many that guarantees a spot.

Female Lacrosse: Firmly Atletico Madrid in the Super League. The Womens Lacrosse program is that powerful NCAA program that always seems to be dominant. However, they’re usually just out of a title’s reach because of another great team (see Maryland and UNC lately). You still can’t deny the squad due to the quality of the program, especially with a legendary head coach at the helm of Gary Gait. Nor are the results sneezing with two league appearances and five additional four finals. It seems that no matter what this program does, there will always be a Real Madrid or a Barcelona on the way.

Cross country: When the Orange won the 2015 NCAA Men’s Championship, many equated it with Leicester City’s Premier League title, but the schedule had grown to that level after Chris Fox’s arrival. Even with the Syracuse team struggling in the last two NCAA meetings, they have ACC champions.

Rowing for men and women: You could also argue that Syracuse rowing belongs to the above group given its six IRA Championships and the Ten Eyck Trophy literally named after a Syracuse coach (James A. Ten Eyck, who coached the SU from 1903-37). Even though they are decades away from their last championship, they are still an annual heavyweight.

Field hockey: Much like the inclusion of Manchester City, field hockey does not have the legacy, but just like Man City, they have been a regular season beast in the sport since 2007. Add to the national championship, and this schedule is clearly one of the best in the world. sport and no Super League would exclude the Orange.

Ehhhh I guess you’re in (Tottenham bracket)

Men’s football: Not even so much of an Ehh I guess you’re in, but a totally Tottenham inclusion. The Syracuse men have been in the nation’s top league for many years in a row and always appear to be on the verge of coming out, but cannot beat some of the other teams in their own league. They’ve had some great teams and sold some of their talents very high (Gareth Bale and Luka Modric say hello to the plethora of Generation Adidas talent coming out of Syracuse), but can’t quite get over the bump to come back to home with a trophy consistently.

What programs have we missed? And I’m sure someone is going to argue that Syracuse Mens Basketball should be a founding member, but I’ll let you chat with that person in the comments.