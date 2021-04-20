Timeekah Murphy Redefines Fashion With Alani Taylor Brand

“Be comfortable with the discomfort,” says Timeekah Murphy.

Murphy is the founder of Alani Taylor, a quirky-styled luxury streetwear brand that is transforming fashion. Her non-sexist statement pieces are innovative and an indicator of her aesthetic, mixing different patterns and colors that usually don’t blend together.It’s a reflection of how fashion for her means freedom. I think fashion should be free for everyone, says Murphy.

Murphys’ fashion story begins in 2010 when she self-taught sewing while serving in the military. She wanted to express her different and unique personality through her designs. Her self-taught skills eventually led her to participate in small fashion shows to showcase her designs and increase her visibility.



In 2016, after the birth of Murphy’s daughter, Alani Taylor Murphy, the designer was inspired to create her haute couture brand. Today, one of her bestsellers includes dropped crotch kilt pants, an Asian army-inspired design, and her own uniform from the time she served.

The way I look at fashion – and I didn’t grow up with fashion in my life, it rather fell on my knees – Murphy says of his childhood, but fashion brings out that trust in people. And I like to design based on that. Murphy sees himself as a designer going against the grain.



There are no rules, no boundaries and no gender when she creates what she does. She also likes to take inspiration from what she designs by wondering what someone like her who prefers androgynous clothes would wear. Through these clothes, Murphys goal is to create outfits that both sexes can wear. She not only wants the wearer to feel good, but she also wants to pair her clothes with bold confidence.

What really sets Murphy apart from other designers is his dedication to connecting Alani Taylor to a specific type of experience. In 2019, she collaborated with Deviant La Vie owner Brittany Duet on a project called The Zenith Experience for LA Fashion Week.



Zenith refers to when something is most powerful, and the experience comes to something that will leave a mark on your mind. The presentation of the collection at LA Fashion Week did just that for the public. It was such a powerful collection that it even caught the attention of Beyonce, who was interested in using the clothes for her next big project, Black is king.

Black is king changed my life, says Murphy. After Beyonces stylist Zerina Akers contacted Murphy about the collection, she told the designer Beyonce wanted to buy the white lace and rope dress. However, she declined to go into more detail about the project. Murphy admits that she had to wait a whole year to find out what the project was all about and what her design was for. The only detail given to her by Beyonces’ assistant was that the singer had used the dress in a powerful scene.

When Black is king eventually fell, Murphy describes it as a moment when she immediately lost her voice. She describes the image of Beyonce wearing the all-white Alani Taylor dress printed forever in [her] head during the unforgettable scene. She’s literally in Alani Taylor, and I could never forget that.

Murphys’ career from there has been anything but predictable. A few months later, she designed a custom dress for rapper DaBabys’ daughters for the Grammys on the day of the awards show. The night before, DaBaby had posted on his Instagram that he needed a designer to make a dress for his daughter, the princess.



Although Murphy was actually in New York planning a photoshoot in Atlanta for the next day, she reached out to the rapper, who was impressed with his creations. She changed her plans to get to Los Angeles instead and remembers not taking anything with her when she boarded the plane. DaBaby had to face him while in downtown Los Angeles to pick out the fabrics and materials the designer needed. When Murphy landed, she arrived at the DaBabys house at 9 a.m. and only had a three-hour window to complete the dress, while still using an old sewing machine and Princess as a dummy.

The result was a yellow Cinderella-style dress embellished with sequins. Although children weren’t allowed to make the Grammys this year, DaBaby threw her own red carpet for her daughter. Photos taken of DaBaby and her daughter went viral, and many people praised the dress the princess was wearing. However, a little-known fact about the dress is that it wasn’t even the end product.

DaBaby has been impressed with her ambition and drive, and the two plan to collaborate on a streetwear collection, whose release date will be announced. Currently she is filming for an exciting reality TV show for HBO called The hype, in which streetwear designers will compete against each other in different challenges, slightly similar to Project track.

After completing these projects, Murphy hopes to bring his vibrant style to different cities, starting in the United States and then around the world, opening stylish homes. Through his Style Homes, Murphy hopes to deepen his vision of creating incredible experiences through his designs. She envisions that people can walk into her building feeling one-sided and come out transformed. Her first stop is Atlanta, Georgia, a city she says has potential for an even bigger fashion scene.

Ultimately, Timeekah Murphy envisions Alani Taylor becoming a globally recognized brand. She feels her brand can resonate with the European streetwear scene. Compared to the American scene, European fashion is on a “whole different level”.



With her incredible work ethic, there is no doubt that she will achieve it with so much more. His being at ease with the uncomfortable the fashion approach makes her an innovator in a saturated industry. Murphy is here to redefine the standards, and it’s exciting to see where her powers take her as she strives for more greatness.

Follow his brand via his Instagram (@alanitaylorco) and she website.

Posted on April 20, 2021