Eva Mendes reveals her favorite red carpet dress: photo





Eva mendes is a Elegant Star! The 47-year-old actress has been stunned in a handful of gorgeous dresses, mini couture, and even a casual menswear-inspired pantsuit at awards shows over the years, but she ultimately turned what a rug look upside down. rouge was her all-time favorite. I have often wondered what my favorite red carpet dress is. That @versace is definitely up there, she captioned an Instagram post on Monday, April 19. The Atelier Versace dress in question is a gorgeous rose gold number that she wore to the premiere of Les Petits Mouchoirs at the Rome International Film Festival in 2010. With intricate beading and silk fringes along the shoulder, waist and bottom, this dress was nothing short of a show. The halter neckline, low back and asymmetrical cuts make this an ultra-flattering and ultimately timeless dress. For the evening event, she styled her hair in Old Hollywood bouncy waves and kept her makeup to a minimum. Fans and friends were quick to jump in the comments to show their overwhelming approval by agreeing that this peachy pink number was one of the We own the night the stars seem to be the best to date. Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Lynsey addario wrote, Omg that dress (and the gorgeous woman in it !!!) A fan also rang with, WOW @evamendes you look gorgeous in that dress and super sexy. Others have noted that they yearn for the time when Mendes strikes a pose again in an haute couture dress. I’d love to see you on the red carpet again, writes one fashion fan. While the red carpet has been rather non-traditional for the 2021 awards season, that’s not the only reason Mendes has skipped on shows and premieres. The star, who shares her daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, with her husband Ryan gosling, revealed to Shape in April 2017, this hangar much prefers to stay at home rather than get pumped. What people don’t know about me is that I love being at home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls, she said on the exit. Even though the star has curtailed her red carpet appearances since becoming a mom, she’s proven she knows how to be glamorous. At the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2009, she was stunned in a strapless white Dior gown with a trendy turquoise necklace at the time. Hear Top Hollywood Stars Showcase Their Best Tips & Tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



