Ferrari to hold its first fashion show in June – Robb Report
Limited-edition collaborations between automotive brands and the worlds of menswear, watchmaking and even luggage are a dime a dozen. But how often do you hear about car manufacturers launching entire fashion collections? Ferrari plans to do just that this summer.
The Prancing Horse will hold its first parade in Maranello, Italy, its long-standing headquarters, on June 13. according to WWD. The show is expected to take place in person, although this will depend on the rollout of the vaccine in the country and other efforts to mitigate Covid-19. The collection will include clothing for men, women and children as well as accessories, all made in Italy through a network of luxury suppliers. Designer Rocco Iannone, director of diversification and creation of the brand based in Milan, will oversee the first collection. He was previously Creative Director of Pal Zileri and Chief Designer at Giorgio Armani.
Contrary to an announcement made in 2019, Ferrari will not produce its collection at Armani factories. Armani, however, signed a multi-year sponsorship of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. As part of the agreement, the fashion house will provide formal wear and travel clothing for the team’s management, pilots and technicians to wear at official events and during transfers related to the international races of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.
To further consolidate its status as a luxury off-road and track brand, Ferrari also signed an agreement with Richard Mille to produce exclusive timepieces. And to accompany the launch of the brand’s fashion collection, Ferrari’s restaurant, Cavallino, will reopen in Maranello, run by famous Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura.
“Over the years we have developed considerable knowledge about the luxury industry and our ownership of Ferrari has given us a better understanding of the art of creating luxury brands,” said John Elkann, president of parent company Ferrari. Exor, in a statement. “This sector is characterized by a strong economy and sustainability. In 2020, it has proven its strength and resilience and is benefiting from strong market growth, especially in China. “
As Exor continues to balance the luxury brand’s expansion momentum, the holding company is also working to lock in another lead for Ferrari; its former CEO, Louis Camilleri, resigned in December for personal reasons. It is reported that the council “is making good progress in the search process to identify the right leader who will lead Ferrari into a new era and towards greater achievements.”
