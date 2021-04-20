Cutting-edge: Woods native co-produces Threads fashion show





A lifelong love for fashion put Madison Delas on an educational path that will put her in the spotlight this week. The Grosse Pointe Woods native is among the designers featured at Central Michigan University’s 23rd annual Threads Fashion Show, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. local supporters watching from the comfort of their homes. The theme is Lucid Dreams, and the show features three representative segments of the REM sleep cycle: Tranquility, which features relaxing oranges and sunrise colors; Nightmare, which features darker colors; and Fantasy, during which anything goes, said Delas. It takes viewers through the dream sequence, she explained. Each designer has a part of their collection in a sequence. The models were recorded on the track for three days of production. When viewers tune in this weekend, they’ll see the pre-recorded segments, as well as live animation from Delas, his fellow producers, and Central Michigan University President Robert O. Davies. The efforts of 17 designers are featured in the show, Delas among them. Anyone at Central can submit designs, she explained, noting that all entries are judged by design program alumni, who select the work to appear in the exhibit. The Delas collection, comprising dresses and a pant and top jumpsuit, will appear in the Nightmare sequence. She said she was inspired by the night sky; her designs feature constellations embroidered on the hem. The fashion merchandising major, which is a minor in design, was part of the Threads production class last year. I was a member of the fundraising committee, she said. I knew I wanted to have more of a leadership role. As a producer, Delas worked on the series last year. Making it virtual added an additional challenge to the project. We were thinking how we could present the designers and the fashion program without having a real show in person, she said. It’s been a very long process, but we were delighted that we could do something this year. We didn’t know when the school started where it was going to go, but we wanted to introduce the designers and the program in some way. The fashion show is another step in the right direction for Delas. I’ve been interested in fashion my whole life, she says. I remember sewing with my grandmother when I was 10 years old. I always knew before university that I wanted to get into design. I chose Central because it has a great fashion merchandising program. Delas was inspired to pursue her career after taking two years of fashion and fabrics classes at Grosse Pointe North High School. She said she hopes her Threads experience will help her further her career in the fashion industry. She is currently an intern at SV Productions, a New York-based event production company that works with luxury fashion brands. I started in February and am doing it remotely, she says, but I will be moving to New York after graduation. General admission tickets for the Threads Fashion Show are $ 10; student VIP tickets cost $ 14 and VIP tickets cost $ 30. Visit threadsfashionshowcmu.com for tickets and information.

