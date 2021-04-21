Smoke Phi Apparel creators want justice for black men – The Famuan





Smoke Phi Apparel was created by three black men last year on the unofficial Weed Party: April 20. and Jalen Tyler Johnson. From there, the idea took off. The clothing line is known for its iconic orange logo, representing its Florida roots. Beyond a logo, they wanted a clothing line that was trendy to wear and that wasn’tt just the name of their company on a t-shirt. The clothing line gives people the option of using the logos to identify with their mood for the day, Beej said. Designers are aware of the generalizations about their business and personal identity that come with being three black men with dreadlocks promoting a weed-influenced brand. Theyare also aware of how the marijuana industry and 4/20 [April 20] have been commodified by many whites and businesses, despite the disparities that still exist for black men facing weed charges. I think soIt’s typical of America to build a billion dollar industry out of something they disapproved of, Johnson said. But II am happy that the stereotypes can be dispelled. WeRe all black men, we all have dreads, but hes is slowly becoming more accepted. Racial disparities in arrests persist even in states that have legalized or decriminalized marijuana, according to a 2020 study by the ACLU. While people are able to earn money and increase their wealth and grow their business financially while people are still in jail for it, I feel like thisIt’s unfair, BSig said. Especially at the speed at which we have moved from criminalization to decriminalization and the people who start these businesses, but the people released from prison are not.t go that fast. But these disparities are nott prevent the three from pursuing their brand. For them, fashion is about style and statement. They believe they cant be Smoke Phi but ignore whatIt happens to men who are like them. As their business continues to grow, they intend to return to their communities and help fill the gaps in these racial disparities. Beej remembers the skills and relationships he developed while majoring in English at FAMU. By attending FAMU, you learn to juggle a bunch of hats and a bunch of positions, Beej said. It prepared me for entrepreneurship and adulthood beyond college. In honor of 4/20 this year, the brand has sales and specials for shoppers as they continue to develop their clothing and music through social media and word of mouth. You can find the companys clothes through Etsy and connect with them through Instagram.

