El Palacio unveils advertising campaign celebrating fashion revival – WWD





MEXICO – El Palacio de Hierro has launched a new image campaign to help support sales as the pandemic triggered a 26% drop last year. Under the slogan “The Renewal Is In Me,” the Mexican luxury retailer launched a 60-second TV spot on Monday with help from local advertising agency Teran TBWA. The effort includes four clips showing models celebrating the style through moments of “renewal.” One of them shows a mannequin scaling a blue staircase reaching the sky in the Mexican desert of Texcoco, anchored with the slogan: “How far is today, tomorrow will be a bespoke hug.” Another clip titled “Mirrors” shows a model testing her current image in a mirror, then shaking it to find a new self based on inner beauty, with the scenario “Today beauty is in mirrors.” Tomorrow, I will find it in my interior. El Palacio’s new director of clientele Werner Hirschi and fashion director Sofia Felix said the new campaign was born out of a need to connect with customers eager to find new ways to interact. with fashion in a changing world. “Renewal is the focus of our new communications campaign,” said Hirschi, who previously held executive positions at Japanese makeup brand Shu Uemura and L’Oréal Luxe. “We have to change with the world and find new versions of ourselves.” Felix, in turn, said consumers have engaged in a deep introspection on style and fashion, looking for “new ways to renew themselves,” epiphanies that have helped El Palacio choose “Renewal” as center of interest of the spots. In addition to the TV ad, the campaign will feature outdoor ads and encourage customers to provide their own versions of what the renewal means – all of the results to be displayed at the retailer’s flagship store in Mexico City’s upscale Polanco neighborhood during the season. of a marketing event on Thursday. El Palacio isn’t the only Mexican retailer looking to connect in a special way with its customers, as COVID-19 continues to slash sales. Rival Liverpool recently launched ads aimed at empowering women through fashion, celebrating diverse silhouettes and talking about Mexico’s multicultural heritage. “They had a great campaign targeting women of different shapes and skin tones,” said Mexican designer Benito Santos, who has become known for dressing celebrities and Mexican first ladies. Santos said his brand had benefited from an aggressive push into e-commerce, which he noted that Mexican department stores and other merchants were slow to embrace, although they are now improving on that front. . Although El Palacio’s online sales have recently increased, it still hasn’t been able to ward off a massive drop in revenue last year as the pandemic forced retailers to close for more than four months. Sales fell 26% to 26.3 billion pesos, or $ 1.3 billion, according to a regulatory filing. El Palacio’s communications director Luis Moreno wouldn’t venture to forecast this year’s revenue, but noted that business is improving and a recent overhaul of stores in neighborhoods of Santa Fe and Perisur in Mexico City helped boost traffic.







