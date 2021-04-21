Sarah Paulson’s white dress is from the Simone Rocha x H&M collaboration





When you're in a rush or having one of those days where I don't know what to wear, a dress can easily help you avoid the headache of getting dressed. For spring and summer, in particular, there are so many dress options on the market, like cutout ruffle midi pieces or a cute floral brief, which you can pair with a cardigan for a more concealed look over. Zoom calls. Sarah Paulsons, the latest celebrity to invest in a cute Paulsons summer dress, is from the Simone Rocha x H&M collaboration. Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has styled stars such as Justin Bieber and Judy Greer, shared a quick Instagram photo of Paulson in her look. Welch captioned the photo: It was Monday the most Monday, but Lady P then sent me this selfie of herself in @simonerocha_ X @hm and the day really got better.The eyelet puff sleeve dress alone was a statement, but Paulson took it to the next level with her accessories. She wore a magenta pink lip and a beaded headband to give the whimsical dress an even more romantic, doll-like energy. For those who have been eagerly awaiting this collaboration of H&M designers to shop in March, you will quickly know that the pieces are sold out. It looks like Paulson has managed to get his hands on at least one item from the collection (lucky) and the playful dress is the perfect piece to wear throughout spring and summer. Paulson in the Simone Rocha x H&M dress: The dress in the countryside: Courtesy of Simone Rocha X H&M However, just because Paulson's exact dress is currently out of stock doesn't mean you can't find a similar one on the market. White dresses, especially those with flowing sleeves and relaxed silhouettes, are one of the biggest clothing trends of spring thanks to their versatility. Whether you pair your LWD (Little White Dress) with bold and colorful accessories or keep it classic with minimalist gold pieces, countless outfit combinations await.







