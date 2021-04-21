Fashion
Gen Z Shushu / Tong Fashion Designers Share New Spring Campaign
Fashion brand, SHUSHU / TONG was founded in 2015 by London College of Fashion alumni Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang, and this pair specializes in totally feminine clothing that combines a slightly bygone romanticism with striking modernity.
As they say, expect bold, feminine clothing, and their new Spring / Summer 21 collection titled, Diamonds Is Girls’ Best Friend encompasses this aesthetic perfectly. Here, there’s a muted, summery color palette of oranges, greens, and candy pinks, along with classic black and floral prints applied to oversized silhouettes. Then it’s topped with pretty ruffles, bows and crystals in abundance.
A look that has been well received by fashion insiders and buyers alike, in six years these Generation Z designers have managed to build a credible list of global luxury retailers ranging from Lane Crawford and Browns Fashion to Isetan, Dover. Street Market and H- Lorenzo. The two share their fashion history and their new Spring / Summer 21 campaign.
Felicity Carter: What was your earliest memory of fashion?
Liushu Lei: I watched a TV show around the age of 10 (probably). I don’t remember the creator, however, it was on CCTV, which is our national TV channel. The back of the design has been cut extremely low on the waist. My memory is so vivid.
Yutong Jiang: My first memory of fashion was that of a fashion character from the NANA comic book series.
FC: How, when, why did you enter the industry?
LL: I was so determined to be a designer, however, it soon became clear that I was much more interested in what the characters actually wore, rather than how they looked.
YJ: At the beginning, it was my passion for drawing that pushed me to study art, then I became more and more interested in fashion. So I chose to study fashion design at university. From there I learned more about this industry, became more aware and knew this was the industry I wanted to be in forever.
FC: How would you sum up the aesthetics of SHUSHU / TONG?
LL: The aesthetic of SHUSHU / TONG is very personal and spontaneous; we don’t want to limit ourselves. These are the clothes we want to wear and we design the pieces that we have been dreaming of for six months.
FC: What do each of you bring to the brand?
LL: We design everything together, then I cover most of the marketing and press aspects of the business.
YJ: I cover most of the production and management of the company.
FC: You studied in London, how has the city influenced your creations?
LL: During our time at London College of Fashion, we really learned a lot, including how to be a real designer. Our friends in London tend to dress more personally and more wildly; we learned a lot about fashion there.
YJ: I love the culture of mixing in London, and little by little I found my design identity during my studies.
FC: What was on the moodboard of your S / S ’21 collection?
LL: We wanted to have a little fun for the S / S 21 collection, it’s been a tough year for everyone and we all just needed a little fun this collection is full of colors and playful silhouettes.
FC: What are your company’s long-term goals?
LL: Our brand is still quite small and we want to be as spontaneous as possible. For a long term goal, I would like this brand to be my lifelong work.
Learn more about shushutongstudio.com.
