Gaffney teacher throws awesome pre-prom dresses giveaway

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – It’s officially prom season and a teacher from upstate has gone out of her way to make sure this year’s prom is the best yet.

Gaffney High School’s prom will be a little different this year. The event will take place outside, in the teachers’ parking lot, but there will be large tents, lights and decorations. There will also be games, food and, of course, music.

“It makes everyone feel special, because it’s a day when you can dress up and look really good,” Jill Hanna said.

Prom is a tradition, and it’s something high school kids look forward to in their junior and senior years.

“It’s kind of like our last hoorah before graduation and college,” student Erica Moore said.

But a teacher at Gaffney High School is looking forward to the event just as much as his students. So much so that she won another title: the ultimate prom queen.

“I love the prom,” said Jill Hanna. “I love to see the kids come in and they are so happy.”

This is because Hanna goes to great lengths, every year, to ensure that students have the best prom experience possible. In fact, it has a whole room dedicated to the event.

But last year, because of COVID, the ball was out of the question.

So this year, Ms. Hanna is doing her best to make this prom the best yet.

“It’s something that can make them feel a little more on the side of normal for once this school year,” Hanna said.

Ms. Hanna continues her annual ball gown drive and collects dresses since the last ball. So far, she has around 300.

“With all the dresses we have, we could probably dress everyone who wanted to go to prom,” Hanna said.

The best part? All dresses are free.

“It’s a struggle for a lot of girls,” Erica Moore said. “I have to buy three to four dresses a year, and I think it’s good to know that if I don’t want to buy a dress for the ball and spend $ 300, I can go down to Mrs. Hanna’s room and have some.” full options. “

“These dresses are beautiful,” said fellow student Mya Dawkins. “It’s the first time I’ve seen these dresses and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m going to have one.'”

Hanna said she couldn’t wait to see her students come in with these beautiful dresses and their lovely smiles.

“Continuing on with our theme this year, ‘Happily Ever After’, we want all of our girls to feel like a princess no matter what,” she said.

The Gaffney Ball will be held on May 8 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Only seniors are allowed to invite outside guests this year; and Ms. Hanna told us that many seniors chose to invite seniors from last year who missed the ball because of COVID.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Hanna’s Ball Gown Drive, she accepts donations year round. You can take them to Gaffney High School anytime.