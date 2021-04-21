Why do dresses and jeans have fake pockets?





Clip-on links. False buttonholes. Clothing can sometimes be a source of optical illusions. None is stranger than the fake pocket. It’s there when you try on a dress or a pair of jeans, try to put your hand in your pocket, and realize there is no depth. The pocket is not there. You’ll see it in women’s clothing, men’s suits and more. Why are clothing companies doing this? Why do some clothes have fake pockets when the real thing is so practical? For the clothing industry, the reason for a fake pocket, it’s simple. For garments that sport a specific type of fit or shape, pockets can change the shape in the warehouse or on the retail rack. By eliminating pockets in key areas, the garment is able to maintain its aesthetic profile. The practice dates back to the 17th century, when pockets were actually removable bags in dresses that women wore from set to set. (It was a wonderful thing for pickpockets, who could just run away with the whole pocket.) As more streamlined clothing appeared, thin pockets began to be sewn into the clothing, rendering the silhouette of a more aesthetic person for designers. But after the French Revolution of the 1790s, thin skirts were in, and the pockets were out. Deprived of their pocket bags, the women turned to handbags instead. Then the designers decided that the cut of some clothes is disturbed not only on the support, but while wearing it. Designers didn’t like the idea of ​​people putting their hands in their pockets, bundling the fabric. To discourage any form of pocket-related distortion, they simply came up with pockets that looked practical but were not. So why have pockets? For many items of clothing, especially jeans, people have become accustomed to seeing pockets as part of the design. It would be strange to see a pair of Levis without waist pockets with hands on the hips. The problem exists mainly with women’s clothing, although men’s suits are often victims of this practice. You can also blame the fashion industry, which boasts dynamic designs emulated by manufacturers. A dress on a runway doesn’t need pockets; by the time a variant of it hits store shelves, it still doesn’t. If you’re confused by the lack of pockets in your clothes, there are workarounds. Labels like Studio Pivotte specialize in women’s clothing with functional pockets. And some clothing manufacturers use real pockets instead of fakes, they just sew them to maintain the profile of the clothes during transport or when people try them on to see if they adjust. You can simply cut the threads by sewing the pocket to reuse them. [h/t Insider]







