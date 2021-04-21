Fashion
Westhill coach Riveles scores first victory in dramatic fashion
Mike Riveles wondered if his first victory as head coach of the Westhill baseball team would ever come.
He had sent congratulatory texts to his friends and fellow freshman coaches Adrian Arango (Greenwich), Steve Buckett (McMahon) and Ryan Mitchell (Norwalk), but was eager to receive texts rather than send.
His team led the season opener against Warde before the Mustangs rallied for a win.
On Monday at home against Darien, Westhill took a 3-0 lead after three innings and looked in control until Darien equalized the game in the fourth.
The Vikings regained the lead in the sixth but early in the seventh Darien equalized again, sending the game into extra innings with the score of 6-6.
Darien scored early in the eighth and Riveles saw his chance for the No.1 victory slip away.
However, the Vikings rallied for two points with Ryan Ebright delivering the kickoff in the middle, giving Westhill a 7-6 victory and giving Riveles a W on the books.
It was such a roller coaster of a match between two good young teams. It felt good early on, then we were tied, then we were down and I thought how much it stinks to lose that, Riveles said. We made series in the eighth. I strapped it onto a fly bag and when Ryan hit that ball in the middle I sent (pinch runner Aidan Hamilton) all the way.
After the match, junior captain Craig Ottaviano gave the ball to Riveles, commemorating his first victory.
Making the first win even more special was doing it in front of the Little League team member he coaches, including his son.
It was so cool for my Little League team to be there with their parents, Riveles said. It was truly a memorable game with so many ups and downs and great situations for both teams. It was also great that it came against Darien and (coach) Mike Scott, many of whom I really respect. Mike hugged me and said he wished he didn’t have to lose, but he was happy with my first win.
And of course, after the game, texts from other CFIU coaches poured in.
Jake Benner came in in the fifth inning and ended the game with the victory.
Benner also had two doubles, although video showed his second brace should have been considered a home run down deep left field.
For his efforts, Benner received the Vikings First Savage of the Game award.
The prize is a statue of former professional wrestler Randy Macho Man Savage and large sunglasses as Savage wore in the ring.
After seeing the Norwalk kids and how intense they got throughout the game, we wanted to try and give our kids something they could be excited about, Riveles said. I looked online and found the Macho Man statue and glasses. I’m not even sure they all know who the macho man is, but they adopt him. Benner, who is an excellent student, a quiet kid but a fierce competitor, wears the glasses around school today.
Riveles said that after each victory, the player with the glasses and the statue will pass it on to the next Savage of the Game.
[email protected]; @EricsonSports
